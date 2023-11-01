6 Maryland field hockey players earn All-Big Ten honors

After a 14-4 regular season, No. 8 Maryland field hockey saw six players garner All-Big Ten honors Wednesday.

Junior forward Hope Rose and senior defender Rayne Wright were each named to the All-Big Ten first team.

Rose, Maryland’s lone unanimous selection, paced the Terps’ attack this season with a team-high 12 goals and 26 points. This was her second consecutive all-conference selection.

Wright earned her first all-conference selection by co-captaining a Maryland defense that held opposing offenses to six combined goals during an important seven-game winning streak.

Maryland also had a conference-leading four players named to the All-Big Ten second team: freshman goalkeeper Alyssa Klebasko, fifth-year forward Margot Lawn, graduate forward Sammy Popper and senior defender Maura Verleg.

Klebasko starred in her first collegiate season, posting the third-highest winning percentage and fourth-lowest goals allowed per game average of any qualified goalkeeper in the country.

Lawn came alive for the Terps in her final year of eligibility, finishing second on the team with 23 points and third in the Big Ten with nine assists.

Popper, a Princeton transfer, added seven goals and 15 points to the Terps’ season total. Near the end of Maryland’s regular season, Popper became the first Terp to score the opening goal in four straight games since Maryland joined the Big Ten in 2014.

Verleg, who has been a focal point of the Terps’ defense since her sophomore year, logged a team-high 974 minutes played this season.

Also, senior forward Logan Anderson was tabbed as a recipient of the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award, the second time she has earned the recognition in her career.