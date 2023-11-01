MM 11.1: Tyrese Chambers leaves Maryland football program

Maryland football senior wide receiver Tyrese Chambers is no longer with the program, it was confirmed Tuesday.

He made his decision to leave the program during the bye week, according to the team. Head coach Mike Locksley said at his weekly media availability that Chambers’ decision was made for personal reasons.

Chambers’ journey to College Park was a circuitous one. A Baltimore native, he began his collegiate career in 2018 at Fort Scott Community College in Kansas. He then attended Sacred Heart before thriving at Florida International during the 2021 and 2022 seasons. He transferred to Maryland in the offseason.

Chambers had struggled in his first season with the Terps, managing just seven catches for 51 yards and a touchdown.

“We’re in full support of him,” Locksley added, noting that Chambers is still enrolled at the university and finishing his classes. “... We’ll support Tyrese as he continues to move forward.”

In other news

Jon Iacovacci recapped how former Maryland football players in the NFL performed this past week.

Colin McNamara laid out the opening odds for every Big Ten football game this upcoming weekend.

Maryland football announced its captains for its upcoming game against Penn State: Jeshaun Jones, Dante Trader Jr. and Corey Bullock.

Maryland field hockey was ranked No. 8 in the latest NFHCA poll.

Maryland wrestling had six members of its team ranked by FloWrestling.

Maryland men’s golf finished 16th at the 18-team Daniel Island Intercollegiate.

Huerlimann leads the Terps in the final fall event at Daniel Island #FearTheTurtle https://t.co/8p3YlCV1bk — Maryland Men's Golf (@TerpsMGolf) November 1, 2023

Three Maryland tennis players will be in action Wednesday at the ITA Fall National Championship. Selma Cadar plays at 9 a.m., and the doubles pairing of Mary Brumfield and Cadar play at 5 p.m.