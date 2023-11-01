Under The Shell: Maryland football commit Ryan Howerton

On this week’s episode of the Under the Shell Podcast, hosts Brendan Weissel, Sam Jane and Michael Howes are joined by Ryan Howerton, a three-star class of 2024 Maryland football commit.

Howerton broke down his recruitment — including how head coach Mike Locksley used Channing Crowder to convince him to come to Maryland — and discussed why he remains committed to Locksley despite the Terps’ recent struggles.

