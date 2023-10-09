MM 10.9: Jahmir Young and Julian Reeese earn Big Ten preseason honors

Maryland men’s basketball’s Jahmir Young and Julian Reese were named to the All-Big Ten preseason team, selected by the media, it was announced Friday. Young was one of four unanimous selections.

This is the first time since 2019 that which two Terps were selected to a preseason all-conference team (Anthony Cowan Jr. and Jalen Smith).

Young and Reese were key cogs in last year’s squad that advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Young’s 15.8 points per game and Reese’s 11.4 points per game ranked first and second on the team in points per game, respectively. Reese also led the Terps in both rebounds in blocks.

Last year, in his first season at Maryland, Young earned a spot on the All-Big Ten second team, while Reese was an all-conference honorable mention.

In other news

Emmett Siegel recapped Maryland football’s 37-17 loss at Ohio State.

Colin McNamara provided his takeaways from the game.

Siegel, McNamara and Andrew Chodes shared their instant reactions from the game on the Testudo Talk Podcast.

Ryan Alonardo wrote about Maryland men’s soccer’s 1-0 win against Bowling Green.

Maryland women’s soccer dropped its fourth game in a row when it lost to Rutgers, 1-0. Jack Parry had the story.

Maryland field hockey won its third game in a row, defeating American U, 2-1. Ryan Martin recapped the victory.

Brian Melanson broke down Maryland volleyball’s pair of games over the weekend. The Terps beat No. 16 Minnesota, but were swept by Indiana.

Both Maryland women’s lacrosse and Maryland softball competed in exhibition matches over the weekend.

Vibes with not one but TWO days of fall ball this weekend pic.twitter.com/pYskdiMIxy — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) October 6, 2023