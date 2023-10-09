Maryland men’s soccer vs. Villanova preview

Maryland men’s soccer clinched its first victory in over five weeks Friday when it took down Bowling Green, 1-0. The senior night victory provided a much-needed result amidst a season of disappointment.

Stefan Copetti scored the lone goal of the game by smashing the ball past the inside of the right post late in the first half. Maryland maintained control throughout the match, leading in both shots and corner kicks.

The Terps (2-6-2) now turn their attention to another nonconference opponent in Villanova.

Tuesday’s game will begin at 7 p.m. and be streamed on Big Ten Plus.

Villanova Wildcats (1-4-4, 1-2-1 Big East)

2022 record: 6-8-3 (2-6-2 Big East)

Head coach Tom Carlin has been at the forefront of Villanova men’s soccer since 2008, guiding the Wildcats to their first-ever NCAA Tournament victory in 2021. The same year, he became the all-time leader in program victories (115), moving past his predecessor, Larry Sullivan.

The Wildcats have had a tough go of things this season, with their only win coming against Providence, 4-3, back on Sept. 23. Villanova has also tied in four games, including a 1-1 result against Michigan State.

Players to know

Balthi Saunders, junior forward, No. 9 — Saunders is a proven scorer, as he led the team with nine goals and three assists last season.

This year, he has started all but one game, notching three goals and three assists.

Jack Bonas, senior defender, No. 5 — Bonas has been the team’s premier center back since his sophomore year. In 2022, he logged a team-high 1,536 minutes while starting all 17 games. Although the co-captain has not racked up any points this season, he remains a vital anchor on the back end for the Wildcats.

Vincent Petrera, junior forward, No. 19 — Petrera has burst onto the scene this year, leading the Wildcats with 10 points after only putting up one assist in 2022. He scored twice in the team’s most recent match, a 3-3 draw against Seton Hall.

Strength

Defense. Although the Wildcats haven’t been perfect in this department this season, they’ve held opponents to only 18 goals. Furthermore, opponents have managed a lowly .379 shots on goal percentage, compared to Villanova’s own mark of .449.

Weakness

Lack of scoring. In the same vein, Villanova has scored just 12 times this season, with a third of those coming from the same player. Despite putting up an average of 15.3 shots per game, the Wildcats’ paltry .087 shooting percentage and 13 assists further highlight their lack of grade-A opportunities.

Three things to watch

1. Can the Terps make it two in a row? The Terps followed up their first win of the season with a 0-0 tie against then-No. 18 Wake Forest. As head coach Sasho Cirovski aims to maintain any winning momentum after defeating Bowling Green, it remains to be seen if any significant changes will be implemented against the Wildcats.

2. Will Maryland maintain an aggressive strategy? Following the win against Bowling Green, Cirovski emphasized the importance of maintaining an aggressive mindset, always seeking the next goal. Earlier in the season, the Terps occasionally adopted an overly-patient approach, which impacted offensive output. It will be interesting to see if he will adjust the formation to emphasize a more attack-oriented strategy.

3. What will the substitution pattern look like? In Friday’s win, Cirovski brought on forwards Colin Griffith and Kimani Stewart-Baynes, both of whose energy and skill played a crucial role in the eventual Copetti goal. Additionally, midfielder Kenny Quist-Therson started the second half, and wingback Kento Abe saw extended playing time. It will be intriguing to see if Cirovski will continue to experiment with different combinations in upcoming matches.