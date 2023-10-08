No. 9 Maryland field hockey caps off nonconference play with 2-1 win over American U

In its final nonconference game of the regular season, No. 9 Maryland field hockey relied on its veterans Sunday in a 2-1 win over American University.

Graduates Ashlyn Carr and Sammy Popper — both of whom transferred to Maryland this season — each contributed as the Terps (10-3) won their third straight game.

Including Margot Lawn’s two goals against Michigan State, graduate seniors have been apart of four of Maryland’s last five scores.

“We have five women right now who have chosen to play their fifth year of eligibility,” Maryland head coach Missy Meharg said. “…Sammy chose not to play at Princeton, took the semester off and came to Maryland… [so they’re] taking it like every step in training and every opportunity matters.”

On Maryland’s final shot of the third quarter, Popper nailed the eventual game-winner on a designed penalty corner play. Off an insert from Lawn, Josie Hollamon winded up for a powerful slapshot. Instead, the freshman lightly tipped the ball towards Popper, deking the Eagles’ defense and setting up the Princeton-transfer for her fourth goal of the season.

Maryland finished the game with 11 corners to American U’s two.

For the ninth time this season, Maryland took a first-quarter lead when Carr ripped a straightaway shot that was deflected into the top-right corner by Hope Rose, putting the Terps in control less than three minutes in. After four seasons at Delaware, the transfer now has five points with the Terps.

American U evened the game at one goal a piece late in the first quarter, though, despite managing five less shots than Maryland. With her back turned on the left wing, junior Federica Turina Dellamaggiore powered a strong backhand shot to the top-left corner, beating Maryland freshman goalkeeper Alyssa Klebasko. The goal was the first of the season for Turina Dellamaggiore, a native of Villa Carlos Paz, Argentina.

The Terps paced the first quarter, finishing with four more shots on goal and a 3-0 corner advantage. Turina Dellamaggiore’s goal elevated American U’s play in a scoreless second quarter, energizing an attack that tested Klebasko with three more shots on goal before halftime. Klebasko, in her third consecutive start for Maryland, finished with five saves.

Maryland will stay on the road when it visits No. 16 Michigan Friday at 4 p.m.

Three things to know

1. Extending the streak. With the win, Maryland secured its 19th straight win against American U. The Terps are 45-1 all-time in the series.

2. Controlling through the corner. Against American U, Maryland drew a season-high 11 penalty corners, and limited the Eagles to just two. The Terps are 9-2 this season when finishing with a penalty corner advantage.

3. Close game struggles for the Eagles. After Sunday’s defeat, each of the Eagles’ six losses on the season have come in one-goal games.