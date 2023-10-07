Testudo Talk Podcast: Instant reaction to Maryland football’s 37-17 loss at Ohio State

On this episode of the Testudo Talk Podcast, from Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Emmett Siegel, Andrew Chodes and Colin McNamara give their immediate reactions to Maryland football’s 37-17 loss to Ohio State.
Listen to the episode here. You can also listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or anywhere else you get your podcasts.
On this episode
- How Maryland’s self-inflicted wounds cost them a giant opportunity.
- What does the loss mean in the bigger picture?
- A breakdown of the Terps’ questionable decision-making and clock management.
