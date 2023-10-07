How to watch Maryland football at No. 4 Ohio State

Maryland football is looking to keep its undefeated season alive Saturday against No. 4 Ohio State. The Terps, 5-0 for the first time since 2001, face arguably their hardest test of the season at noon.

Here’s what to know about the matchup.

The numbers

Maryland: 5-0 (2-0 Big Ten)

Ohio State: 4-0 (1-0 Big Ten)

All-time series: Ohio State leads, 8-0

DraftKings Sportsbook line: Ohio State -19.5, O/U 60

How to watch and listen

When: Saturday, Oct. 7, 12 p.m. ET

Where: Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

TV: FOX — Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (analyst), Jenny Taft (sideline)

Radio: 105.7 FM (Balt.) / 980 AM (D.C.) — Johnny Holliday (play-by-play), Steve Suter (analyst), LaMont Jordan (sideline)

Streaming: FOX Sports

