How to watch Maryland football at No. 4 Ohio State

Maryland football is looking to keep its undefeated season alive Saturday against No. 4 Ohio State. The Terps, 5-0 for the first time since 2001, face arguably their hardest test of the season at noon.
Here’s what to know about the matchup.
The numbers
Maryland: 5-0 (2-0 Big Ten)
Ohio State: 4-0 (1-0 Big Ten)
All-time series: Ohio State leads, 8-0
DraftKings Sportsbook line: Ohio State -19.5, O/U 60
How to watch and listen
When: Saturday, Oct. 7, 12 p.m. ET
Where: Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio
TV: FOX — Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (analyst), Jenny Taft (sideline)
Radio: 105.7 FM (Balt.) / 980 AM (D.C.) — Johnny Holliday (play-by-play), Steve Suter (analyst), LaMont Jordan (sideline)
Streaming: FOX Sports
