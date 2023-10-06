 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

MM 10.6: Broadcast information released for 2023-24 Maryland women’s basketball season

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Testudo Times Staff
/ new
NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament - First Round - Maryland Photo by Greg Fiume/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

By Drew Owens

Maryland women’s basketball will play 14 nationally televised games during its 2023-24 season, the Big Ten announced Tuesday.

Maryland will begin its season at home against Harvard on Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. on Big Ten Plus.

The Terps will then play back-to-back games against South Carolina (Nov. 12, 1 p.m. on ABC) and UConn (Nov. 16, 1 p.m. on Fox Sports 1).

This year, the Terps will play seven games on Big Ten Network. Their road games on the network will be at Nebraska (Dec. 31, 2 p.m.), Michigan State (Jan. 9, 6 p.m.), Rutgers (Feb. 6, 8:30 p.m.) and Ohio State (Feb. 25, 2 p.m.), and their three home games will come against Syracuse (Nov. 19, 12 p.m.), Purdue (Jan. 6, 4:30 p.m.) and Wisconsin (Feb. 29, 6 p.m.).

Maryland will also have three games streamed on Peacock: Ohio State (Jan. 17, 7 p.m.), home against Indiana (Jan. 31, 7 p.m.) and at Indiana (March 3, 3 p.m.).

On Feb. 3, both Maryland basketball teams will play on FOX. The women’s team will host Iowa at either 5:30 or 8 p.m.

In other news

The Big Ten revealed Maryland football’s conference schedule through 2028. Emmett Siegel had the story.

Ryan Martin previewed No. 9 Maryland field hockey’s games against Michigan State and American.

Brain Melanson broke down Maryland volleyball’s weekend matches against No. 16 Minnesota and Indiana.

Maryland men’s basketball will play UCLA on Dec. 22 at 9 p.m. on ESPN2.

Next Up In Maryland Football

Loading comments...