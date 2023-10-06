Maryland women’s soccer vs. Rutgers preview

Maryland women’s soccer extended its winless streak to four Sunday, suffering a 4-0 loss on the road to Michigan.

The Wolverines came out of the gate firing, scoring two goals in the first 20 minutes to take an early lead. While Maryland held them off for the rest of the first half, the start of the second half saw Michigan score two more goals.

Now headed back home, the Terps and head coach Meghan Ryan Nemzer will welcome Rutgers, where she coached at as an associate for eight seasons prior to Maryland.

The match will begin at 4 p.m. on Saturday and will be streamed on Big Ten Plus.

Rutgers University (5-5-3, 1-3-1 Big Ten)

2022 record: (13-5-2, 5-3-2 Big Ten)

Head coach Mike O’Neill has created a prolific program in his 10 years at the helm. Two years ago, the Scarlet Knights were a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and went to the Big Ten Championship game. O’Neill also won Big Ten Coach of the Year.

Last year, they lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, and this year has not started the best.

They’ve stumbled out of the gates a bit, winning just one of their first five conference games.

Players to watch

Allison Lowrey, senior forward, No. 35 — Lowrey has gotten off to quite the start after being named to the All-Big Ten third team in 2022. She ranks fifth in the conference for goals with six, in addition to three assists.

Sara Brocious, senior midfielder, No. 25— Brocious has been a reliable force in the midfield. Last year, she was on the All-Big Ten second team, and this year she’s started every game, contributing a goal and an assist.

Riley Tiernan, junior forward, No. 73— After being named to the All-Big Ten first team in her freshman season, Tiernan has consistently been a key contributor. She leads the team with four assists.

Strength

Keeping games close. Even though Rutgers has lost five games this season, it hasn’t allowed any opponent to run up the score. The Scarlet Knights have lost by multiple goals just once.

Weakness

Lack of defensive discipline. Rutgers leads the Big Ten in yellow cards this season with 14, despite having the least amount of fouls in the conference with 91.

Three things to watch

1. Will Maryland get on the scoresheet? Maryland’s scoreless streak has now reached four games. But after two games on the road against tough opponents, Saturday may be the perfect time to break the streak.

2. Can the Terps get a first-half shutout? In each of the team’s shutout losses last week, Maryland allowed two goals or more in the first half. This was more than all first-half goals the team has allowed all season, and the Terps backline will need to keep Rutgers quiet early.

3. Can Beardsley get back on track? Goalkeeper Liz Beardsley has recorded a shutout in six games this season. Following a few bad performances, she faces a favorable opponent, which averages the ninth-most shots in the conference.