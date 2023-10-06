Maryland men’s soccer vs. Bowling Green preview

Maryland men’s soccer suffered its fourth consecutive loss Tuesday evening against Rutgers, 2-1. Despite an aggressive attacking performance with 20 shots — compared to the Scarlet Knights’ seven — the visitors scored two rebound goals within the first 20 minutes. Rutgers’ goalkeeper, Ciaran Dalton, had a standout performance, recording a career-high 10 saves.

Maryland will now celebrate Senior Day at home with a nonconference matchup Saturday against Bowling Green.

Saturday’s game will begin at 7 p.m. and be streamed on Big Ten Plus.

Bowling Green Falcons (5-3-3, 2-1 Missouri Valley Conference)

2022 record: 6-5-5 (4-2-2 Missouri Valley Conference)

Head coach Eric Nichols is in his 15th year leading Bowling Green. In 2020, he steered the Falcons to their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1997. Throughout Nichols’ tenure, the program has maintained a winning record in 13 consecutive seasons. In 2016, he earned recognition as the Mid-American Conference Coach of the Year.

The Falcons have won five games this season, including a notable 2-1 victory over Michigan, a team which the Terps tied. While the Falcons have shown promise, they have also suffered two 3-0 defeats at the hands of Wright State and Michigan State.

Players to know

Brendan Graves, senior goalkeeper, No. 33 — Named to the Preseason All-MVC team, Graves has started every match for the Falcons. The team captain recorded a career-high 10 saves at Duquesne and has stopped a total of 58 this season. In 2022, he was named to the All-MAC first team and ranked eighth in the nation in goals against average (0.63).

Trace Terry, sophomore forward, No. 21 — Terry leads the Falcons with 12 points this season, driven by two multi-goal performances. As a sophomore, he ranks second on the team with nine shots on goal and earned an honorable mention on the Top Drawer Soccer National Team of the Week.

Andrew Shaffer, sophomore midfielder, No. 8 — After scoring two goals in the season-opening win over Cleveland State, Shaffer was named to the College Soccer News National Team of the Week. He’s currently tied for second on the team in points (7) and third in shots (17).

Strength

Goalkeeping. Graves is arguably the top goalkeeper in the Missouri Valley Conference. He boasts 18 more saves than the next closest keeper in the conference and shares the conference lead for shutouts (6).

Weakness

Fouling. Determining the underlying reasons for the numerous violations remains challenging, yet it presents a notable issue for the Falcons. Leading the conference with 152 fouls committed, they provide the Terps with an opportunity to exploit extra set pieces — a facet of the game where the Terps have struggled.

Three things to watch

1. Can the Terps make a push? As head coach Sasho Cirovski pointed out after the defeat against Rutgers, the Terps need to win several upcoming matches to make the Big Ten tournament. Bowling Green provides a great opportunity for a key nonconference victory at home.

2. Chances around the net. Creating opportunities has not been a challenge for Maryland’s offense, but finishing them has proved to be. Maryland boasts an average of 11.1 shots per game — surpassing its opponents’ 8.9 — indicating its attacking strength, however, the team’s shots on goal percentage is .460.

3. Aggressive wingbacks. The Terps strategically increased the involvement of their wingbacks in the offensive play against Rutgers, positioning them along the sidelines to maximize the full width of the pitch. This tactic proved effective, with the wingbacks delivering numerous crosses and disrupting Rutgers’ defense’s smooth transition from the backline. It remains to be seen whether Cirovski will maintain this strategy in future matches.