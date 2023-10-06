Three keys for an unlikely Maryland football upset over No. 4 Ohio State

Maryland football is winless in eight tries against Ohio State, but many believe that this year’s team can keep it close.

Last year, the Terps competed against the Buckeyes until the final whistle, ultimately losing, 43-30. But that game was in College Park, and Saturday’s game in Columbus presents an entirely different challenge.

If Maryland head coach Mike Locksley wants to lead the Terps into hostile territory and come out with their first-ever win against a ranked Big Ten opponent, a lot needs to go right.

Let’s take a look at some of the keys to the game for the Terps.

Maryland’s defense needs to shift momentum

Through five games, the Terps rank second in the nation in turnover margin (+9) and are tied for third in turnovers forced (12), second in interceptions (8) and fourth in fumbles recovered (4).

But, Ohio State is not Towson, Charlotte, Virginia, Michigan State or Indiana.

First-year Buckeyes starting quarterback Kyle McCord has done well to lead his team downfield without making mistakes, throwing just one interception this season.

“They [Ohio State] do a really good job of like [simplifying it] for receivers and quarterbacks, and they do a lot of motion adjustments to get defenses off of what they’re trying to do,” Maryland safety Dante Trader Jr. said.

Trader Jr. and the rest of the Terps’ secondary will have its hands full trying to guard star wideouts Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka, who make up one of the best receiving duos in the country.

Maryland’s defensive line, however, will be tasked against an Ohio State offensive line that has fallen below expectations to start the season. The unit was projected to be one of the best in the nation, and while it has help up well in pass-blocking situations, it has lacked in the run game — similar to Maryland’s offensive front.

A fast start is required

Maryland fell behind 14-0 to both Charlotte and Virginia. The Terps won both games by over 20 points. Charlotte and Virginia, however, have zero combined FBS wins this season.

Ohio State has averaged close to 60 points in its last four home games against Maryland, and if Ryan Day’s squad is gifted early points, the Terps stand no chance.

While Maryland has scored almost at will so far this season, Ohio State possesses one of the best defenses in the country. The Buckeyes allow less than nine points and 175 passing yards per game, making it seem more than likely that Maryland’s current averages of more than 38 points and 400 passing yards per game will take a substantial hit.

Putting forth a full 60-minute effort is something that Locksley has hounded all season, and he said that Maryland’s win over Indiana last week was the closest he had seen to accomplishing that goal.

It’s safe to say that Saturday’s start will dictate the rest of the game.

Tagovailoa needs to play smart

Taulia Tagovailoa is off to a spectacular start. He’s been the best quarterback in the Big Ten thus far, leading the conference in passing yards and touchdowns. He took home the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week award after slicing his way through Indiana in a six-touchdown performance.

With that said, in the past Tagovailoa has panicked when facing adversity against top opponents, and costly mistakes occur shortly after. That is a large reason why the Terps have to come out not only fast, but also composed.

It is important to mention, though, that Tagovailoa was excellent against both Michigan and Ohio State last season.

“You know, of course I feel different about this year, a lot more confident and a lot more comfortable,” Tagovailoa said.

When Tagovailoa rushes things, the team does so too. Maryland will only go as far as its star quarterback takes it.