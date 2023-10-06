Maryland football at No. 4 Ohio State preview

Maryland football is 5-0 for the first time in 22 years. On Saturday, it has a chance to do something it has never done — take down Ohio State.

It will be an incredibly tough task considering Maryland’s last four games in Columbus. In those matchups, the Buckeyes have won by an average of 44.3 points.

The Terps have not faced a ranked opponent yet this season, and playing No. 4 Ohio State on the road presents possibly their biggest challenge of the season. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Terps enter as 20-point underdogs (+800 moneyline). The game has an over/under of 57 total points.

Saturday’s game will air on FOX at noon.

Ohio State Buckeyes (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten)

2022 Record: 11-2 (8-1 Big Ten)

Ohio State represents the best of the Big Ten, making the College Football Playoff in three of the past four years. Entering his fifth season, head coach Ryan Day has led the Buckeyes to a 49-6 record during his tenure. That includes a 32-2 record in Big Ten play — both losses coming to Michigan — and two conference championships.

Ohio State’s perfect through four games this season, including a colossal last-second victory at then-No. 9 Notre Dame, 17-14.

“Got a lot of respect for Ryan Day, his program, what he’s been able to accomplish the last three, four years,” Maryland head coach Mike Locksley said, “Very balanced team. I think you look at them on offense, defense. They’re scoring, they’re keeping people out of the end zone.”

Players to know

Marvin Harrison Jr., junior wide receiver, No. 18 — Many argue that Harrison Jr. is the best player in the country. Listed at 6-foot-4, 205 pounds, Ohio State’s bonafide No. 1 option caught 77 passes for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns last year en route to unanimous all-American honors.

Through four games this season, Harrison Jr. has 17 catches for 336 yards and three touchdowns. His unparalleled size, strength, speed, athleticism and catching ability make him one of the great receiving prospects in recent memory.

“[Harrison Jr.] will be the best receiver we face all year,” Locksley said.

TreVeyon Henderson, junior running back, No. 32 — The two-time All-Big Ten selection is slowly becoming one of the most decorated running backs in Ohio State history. However, his production has taken a back set this season with question marks on the Buckeyes’ offensive line.

As a team, the Buckeyes have the least rushing attempts per game in the conference, and Henderson is averaging just 11 rushes per game. He does have five touchdowns in four games, though.

Denzel Burke, junior cornerback, No. 10 — Burke is one of many special talents in Ohio State’s stout secondary, which has allowed the sixth-fewest passing yards per game (255.5) in the country.

After an outstanding first year which saw him garner Freshman All-American honors from ESPN, Burke took a huge step back in his sophomore campaign, allowing over eight yards per target. Fortunately for the Buckeyes, Burke is back to form this year, managing four pass breakups, a forced fumble and an interception through four games.

JT Tuimoloau, junior defensive end, No. 44 — Listed at 6-foot-4, 270 pounds, Tuimoloau was the consensus top prospect coming out of high school for good reason. He’s maybe exceeded expectations as he enters his third year at Ohio State, and was deservedly named to the All-Big Ten first team last season.

This season, he’s been victim to frequent double-teams. He’ll look for his first sack of the season against the Terps.

Strength

Passing attack. Day runs a quarterback-friendly offense, and first-year starter Kyle McCord has thrived. He ranks second in the conference behind only Taulia Tagovailoa in completion percentage (65.5), pass efficiency rating (159.7) and yards per game (263.8).

Most importantly for the young quarterback, though, he has limited mistakes, tossing just one interception. Between McCord’s solid play and some of the nation’s best receivers, Ohio State’s passing attack can control games.

Weakness

Big defensive plays. The Buckeyes have the sixth-best scoring defense in America, allowing under nine points per game. But Ohio State has not been able to turn the ball over as much as expected, ranking 12th in the Big Ten. It also has just five sacks on the season.

Despite the Buckeyes’ limited sacks and turnover percentage as a team, Locksley noted the disruption their defense causes, especially when they frequently drop eight players into coverage.

“It affects your statistics, but let’s not get it twisted — [Tuimolau] and [defensive end Jack Sawyer] ... are really talented players,” Locksley said.

Three things to know

1. Maryland needs to be perfect. None of Maryland’s opponents this season have rivaled the talent of Ohio State. In games against Charlotte and Virginia, self-inflicted mistakes put the Terps in early holes. If they make costly mistakes early in Saturday’s game, they won’t be able to muster a comeback.

If Maryland wants to pull off a program-first, it will need to play a clean game.

2. Can Maryland’s defense make big plays? Maryland’s defense has turned the ball over at a seemingly unsustainable rate, ranking second in the conference with eight turnovers in five games. It’s also managed 13 sacks.

3. History is not on Maryland’s side. Maryland is 0-8 all-time against the Buckeyes. Also, Ohio State has lost just three home games in the past seven years. Can Maryland stun a homecoming crowd of over 100,000?

