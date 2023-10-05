Big Ten reveals new football scheduling model; Maryland’s conference opponents set through 2028

The Big Ten on Thursday announced a new scheduling model to accommodate an 18-team conference, revealing its teams’ nine yearly conference opponents through the 2028 season.

The conference previously announced it would be scrapping divisions as it adapts a new scheduling method. Since that announcement, Oregon and Washington were announced as future members of the conference, expanding the Big Ten’s West Coast footprint beyond the previous additions of USC and UCLA and requiring an overhaul of the scheduling format previously outfitted for a 16-team league.

The “Flex Protect XVIII” model features a rotation of permanent protected rivals and rotating opponents. The system ensures that a team will play every other Big Ten program at least once at home and once on the road in a five-year span.

Maryland’s one protected rival is Rutgers, meaning the Terps and Scarlet Knights will play every year, alternating home sites.

In 2024, Maryland will host Iowa, Michigan State, Northwestern, Rutgers and USC at home. It will travel to play Indiana, Minnesota, Oregon and Penn State. The Terps’ games against Oregon and USC will be the first matchups in program history between the teams.

In 2025, Maryland will play its first-ever regular-season game against Washington — the teams have one previous meeting in the 1982 Aloha Bowl — and first game against UCLA since 1955.

Maryland’s future conference opponents

2024

Home: Iowa, Michigan State, Northwestern, Rutgers, USC

Away: Indiana, Minnesota, Oregon, Penn State

2025

Home: Indiana, Michigan, Nebraska, Washington

Away: Illinois, Michigan State, Rutgers, UCLA, Wisconsin

2026

Home: Illinois, Penn State, Rutgers, UCLA, Wisconsin

Away: Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue, USC

2027

Home: Minnesota, Oregon, Purdue, USC

Away: Iowa, Northwestern, Penn State, Rutgers, Washington

2028

Home: Michigan State, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers, Washington

Away: Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, UCLA