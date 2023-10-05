MM 10.5: Kickoff time, TV info released for Maryland football’s game vs. Illinois

By Max Schaeffer
Maryland football’s home game against Illinois on Oct. 14 will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and be broadcast on NBC, it was announced Monday.
The game will be Maryland’s fourth on network television this season, having already played two games on NBC, with FOX broadcasting its upcoming game at No. 4 Ohio State.
The Terps’ season is off to an impressive start with five straight wins, but they travel to Columbus, Ohio, this weekend, where they await their most difficult test by far against the Buckeyes.
Illinois, on the other hand, is 2-3 to start the season with conference losses to Purdue and Penn State.
Maryland women’s basketball was picked fourth in the Big Ten preseason poll, and junior guard Shyanne Sellers was named to the All-Big Ten preseason team.
Emmett Siegel wrote about the opportunity Maryland football has to make national waves with its upcoming game at Ohio State.
Former Maryland linebacker Tre Watson Sr. joined the latest episode of the Under The Shell Podcast.
On this episode of the Under The Shell Podcast (@UnderTheShell_), hosts @Bweissel, @sam_jane230 and @mikephowes are joined by former Maryland linebacker Tre Watson Sr.— Testudo Times (@testudotimes) October 4, 2023
Listen to the full episode here.https://t.co/0zrNi5S59C pic.twitter.com/mzfgLRQiCW
Former Maryland defensive back J.C. Jackson has been traded back to the Patriots, per reports.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 4, 2023
Sources: The #Patriots are trading for #Chargers CB JC Jackson. A reunion! The compensation is a swap of late-round picks. Back where he started. pic.twitter.com/7h0A7iJcJS
Maryland women’s lacrosse will play in a round-robin tournament in Baltimore this weekend against Navy and Boston College.
This weekend on Tierney Field we've got 4️⃣ Division 1 Women's teams playing a fall ball round robin.— USA Lacrosse (@USA_Lacrosse) October 4, 2023
Schedule below:@NavyWLax vs @BCwlax - 9AM
Navy vs @MarylandWLax - 10AM@SpiderWLAX vs BC - 11AM
Navy vs Richmond - 12PM
BC vs UMD - 1PM
Richmond vs UMD - 2PM
