No. 9 Maryland field hockey weekend preview: Michigan State and American U

After drooping one spot to No. 9 in the latest National Field Hockey Coaches Association poll, Maryland field hockey is set to host Michigan State this Friday before traveling to American U on Sunday. The Terps (8-3) will look to find some more consistency after splitting their two games last week.

Friday’s matchup against Michigan State is set for 5 p.m. and will be available for streaming on Big Ten Plus. Sunday’s game at American can be seen on ESPN+ at 3 p.m.

Michigan State Spartans (3-7, 1-3 Big Ten)

2022 Record: 9-9 (1-7 Big Ten)

Amidst another difficult season, Michigan State comes to College Park in what is the final leg of a three-game road trip. The Spartans posted a losing record in each of the last eight seasons, and would need to win all but one of their remaining regular season games to hold a winning record heading into the Big Ten Tournament.

The Spartans are led by 13th-year head coach Helen Knull. Knull led Michigan State to a 9-9 record last season, its best finish since 2014.

Under Knull, Maryland head coach Missy Meharg believes Michigan State poses a threat in its ability to spread the field.

“You know what I think they do well? They’re disorganized.” Meharg explained. “... That can be very dangerous. You have to make organization out of chaos, because they’re not always in the same place.”

Players to know

Ellie Rutherford, junior midfielder, No. 15 — In conference play, Michigan State’s offense has run almost exclusively through Rutherford. And it’s worked to an extent, evidenced by her scoring in three of the Spartans’ last four games. Rutherford has two of Michigan State’s three goals against Big Team teams this season.

Emma O’Neill, senior forward, No. 10 — Playing alongside Rutherford, O’Neill has mirrored the junior’s production over the last two years. Each player had four goals, two assists, and 10 points a year ago, and has posted a team-high three goals and six points so far this season. All three of O’Neill’s goals came in Michigan State’s season opener.

Strength

Saves. Led by starting goalkeeper Cecily Charles, the Spartans have blocked a league-leading number of shots. Michigan State’s 6.3 saves per game is the highest mark in the Big Ten this season.

Weakness

Conference play. As reflected by its record, Michigan State has struggled to string wins together in Big Ten play. The Spartans are just 3-26 in conference play over the last six years.

American U Eagles (5-5, 2-0 Patriot League)

2022 Record: 9-7 (4-2 Patriot League)

The Eagles played Maryland twice in the last four seasons, losing at home both times.

American is coached by Steve Jennings, who is in his 25th year leading the program. The Bethesda native and 1997 Maryland graduate has led American to consistent success in conference play during his tenure, amassing a 109-27 record against Patriot League opponents.

The Eagles took then-No. 5 Penn State to overtime earlier this season, but eventually lost, 3-2. They’ll host Bucknell on Saturday before Sunday’s affair with the Terps.

Players to know

Charllene Boshoff, graduate defender, No. 4 — After finishing second on the team with eight goals and 17 points last season, the former All-Patriot League first-team selection has posted a team-high six goals and twelve points this year.

Bryn Underwood, senior goalkeeper, No. 80 — In her fourth year as the Eagles’ starter, Underwood has managed the lowest goals against average (1.28), highest save percentage (.814) and most shutouts (4) in the conference. She’s a two-time Patriot League Goalkeeper of the Year.

Strength

Scoring margin. American has paced the Patriot League on both ends of the field. The Eagles have both the second-most goals (38) and allowed the least goals (21) in the conference, formulating a positive 1.07 scoring margin.

Weakness

Big Ten games. While American has dominated Patriot League teams, it has struggled immensely against Big Ten opponents. American lost each of its last seven games against teams in the Big Ten, including a loss to Iowa in the 2021 NCAA Tournament. The drought spans seven years.

Three Things to Watch

1. Can Michigan State get its first win over Maryland? The Terps hold a perfect 15-0 record against the Spartans. Meharg has led Maryland to the last 14 victories.

2. Is Maryland ready for the thick of the season? For the first time since halfway through the 2021 season, Maryland has lost two matches in a four-game span. Before the team’s practice Wednesday, Maryland senior captain Rayne Wright alluded to the team needing to find more consistency.

“We’re getting better and better each game,” Wright said. “So hopefully by Michigan State, we grow and then … grow even more each weekend coming up, because the time is flying by.”

3. Can the Terps avoid looking ahead? After their games against unranked Michigan State and American, the Terps will be treated to contests against No. 15 Michigan, No. 7 Ohio State and No. 3 Iowa. Can Meharg’s team stay in the moment against the Spartans and Eagles before its toughest stretch of the season?