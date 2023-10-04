Maryland women’s basketball picked fourth in Big Ten preseason poll

Maryland women’s basketball was picked to finish fourth in the conference by both the league’s coaches and a select media panel, the conference announced Wednesday. Additionally, junior guard Shyanne Sellers was a consensus All-Big Ten preseason team selection.

Iowa was unanimously selected as the preseason league favorite, with Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark garnering Preseason Player of the Year honors.

The Terps were also selected to finish fourth last year before going 15-3 in conference play en route to earning a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Last season, Sellers was selected to both the All-Big Ten first team and All-Big Ten defensive team after averaging 13.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. She scored double-digit points in 28 of the team’s 35 games. Sellers led the Terps with a career-high 21 points and 11 rebounds against Nebraska, and also secured a thrilling victory with a buzzer-beating game-winner at Purdue.

Heading into the 2023 season, the Terps, looking to replace the lost production of Diamond Miller and Abby Meyers, were ranked No. 15 in The Athletic‘s most recent national preseason poll. The three Big Ten programs selected higher in the preseason conference poll were the same trio ranked higher by The Athletic: Iowa (No. 6), Ohio State (No. 7) and Indiana (No. 9).