Under The Shell: Former Maryland linebacker Tre Watson Sr.

On this episode of the Under The Shell Podcast, hosts Brendan Weissel, Sam Jane and Michael Howes are joined by former Maryland football standout Tre Watson Sr., who spent his senior year (2018) with the program.

In his senior season, the former Illini led the Big Ten in tackles (70) and interceptions (5) en route to All-Big Ten and all-American honors.

Listen to the episode here or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or anywhere else you get your podcasts by searching for "Under the Shell."

On this episode

Watson previews Maryland’s upcoming matchup against Ohio State, reflecting on the teams’ 2018 matchup

His unique NFL draft process and how he handled coaching controversies as a player

Watson’s take on how he’s seen Maryland football grow from the outside, discussing what’s changed since Mike Locksley took over as head coach

