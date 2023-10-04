MM 10.4: Broadcast information revealed for Maryland men’s basketball’s 2023-24 season

Broadcast information for Maryland men’s basketball’s 2023-24 season was announced Tuesday.

The Terps will play 17 games on Big Ten Network, over half of their 31 regular-season contests. Their schedule also includes three games on FOX Sports 1, two games on both FOX and CBS and four games on paid streaming services — either Big Ten Plus or Peacock.

Maryland’s games at the Asheville Championship Tournament on Nov. 10 and Nov. 12 against Davidson and either UAB or Clemson are the only times it will play on the ESPN family of networks.

The Terps will begin their season on Nov. 7 against Mount St. Mary’s on Big Ten Plus. Their other game on the conference’s streaming service comes on Nov. 28 game against Rider. Maryland’s two games on Peacock come at home against Purdue on Jan. 2 and at Wisconsin on Feb. 20.

For its four games scheduled on network television, Maryland will host Michigan State (Jan. 21) and Indiana (Mar. 2) on CBS and play at Michigan State (Feb. 3) and at home against Illinois (Feb. 17) on FOX.

In addition to Maryland’s home game against Michigan (Jan. 11) and road game at Ohio State (Feb. 10), the Terps’ Nov. 17 game at Villanova will air on FOX Sports 1.

The rest of Maryland’s games, including its conference opener at Indiana on Dec. 1, will broadcast on Big Ten Network.

Information for the Terps’ game at UCLA on Dec. 22 will be announced at a later date.

