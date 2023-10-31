MM 10.31: Maryland football at Nebraska to stream on Peacock

Maryland football’s game at Nebraska on Nov. 11 will kick off at noon ET and stream exclusively on Peacock, it was announced Monday.
The game will mark the Terps’ first game on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s paid streaming service. As a part of the Big Ten’s new media rights deal, Peacock has exclusive rights to nine Big Ten football games this season.
Maryland (5-3, 2-3 Big Ten) has never defeated Nebraska (5-3, 3-2) in two tries. The teams’ last matchup came in 2019 — a 54-7 Cornhuskers win.
This Saturday, Maryland looks to snap a three-game losing streak when it hosts No. 9 Penn State. Nebraska will square off with Michigan State this weekend.
In other news
Andrew Chodes dished out grades for Maryland football’s position groups after the team’s loss to Northwestern.
Damon Brooks Jr. recapped the past weekend of Big Ten football.
Maryland men’s basketball revealed new throwback uniforms. The Terps will wear them on Jan. 21 against Michigan State.
Cold as Ice
An ode to the greats of the 1970s
Worn 1/21/24 vs. Michigan State

Maryland wrestling announced its captains for the upcoming season: Dom Solis and Jaxon Smith.
Introducing our 2023-24 team captains: Dom Solis and Jaxon Smith
