Opening odds for every Big Ten football game in Week 10

With bye weeks complete, all 14 Big Ten football teams are in action this Saturday.

Here are the opening odds for every game involving a Big Ten team this week, presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Note: All games this week are scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 4. Odds are not available for Ohio State at Rutgers.

Wisconsin (-9.5) at Indiana, 12 p.m.

O/U: 45

Despite its 24-10 loss to Ohio State last week, Wisconsin (5-3) is still in the running for the Big Ten West title. The Badgers were powered by their defense last week, holding the Buckeyes to 24 points and picking off Kyle McCord twice. However, Marvin Harrison Jr.’s 123 receiving yards and two touchdowns proved to be detrimental.

Indiana gave Penn State a scare last Saturday, trailing the Nittany Lions by just three at halftime, but the Hoosiers’ 2-6 record makes them clear underdogs this week.

Nebraska (-3) at Michigan State, 12 p.m.

O/U: 34.5

Nebraska (5-3) is second in the Big Ten West standings, and Michigan State (2-6) has not won a conference game, yet the game’s spread is still a mere field goal. Two of the worst offenses in the conference — coupled with a cold and rainy day in East Lansing — should make for a low-scoring affair. The Huskers are coming off their biggest win of the season, though, defeating Purdue, 31-14.

No. 9 Penn State (-10) at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.

O/U: 50

Coming off three straight losses, Maryland (5-3) is desperately looking to salvage its season. But a tall task awaits with Penn State (7-1) on deck. The Nittany Lions rank top three in the Big Ten in offensive and defensive scoring — this may by their most complete team in recent memory. Penn State may overlook Maryland, though, with No. 2 Michigan coming to State College next week.

Iowa (-5) at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m.

O/U: 31

What seemed like a doomed season from the start for Northwestern is shaping up to be its best in a few years. The Wildcats are 4-4 after upsetting Maryland, 33-17, last week, despite being 13.5-point underdogs. Usual backup quarterback Brendan Sullivan tore up the Terps for 321 total yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Iowa (6-2) is coming off its bye week and still sits atop the Big Ten West.

Illinois at Minnesota (-2), 3:30 p.m.

O/U: 41.5

In the closest spread of the week, Minnesota (5-3) will host Illinois (3-5). The Gophers ride a two-game winning streak with wins against Michigan State and Iowa.

Illinois, on the other hand, was nearly defeated by Wisconsin in its last game after surrendering a 21-7 fourth-quarter lead.

With the Big Ten West up for grabs, both teams have something to play for.

Purdue at No. 2 Michigan (-32), 7:30 p.m.

O/U: 48.5

Michigan (8-0) welcomes Purdue (2-6) with the largest spread of any Big Ten game this week. The Boilermakers were blown out in their last two games and have just one conference win, while Michigan continues its domination, patiently awaiting its looming matchups with Penn State and Ohio State. Reflected by the five-score spread, the Wolverines should jump out to an early lead and supply Purdue with its fourth straight loss.

