MM 10.30: Maryland women’s basketball defeats East Carolina in final preseason exhibition

No. 14 Maryland women’s basketball wrapped up preseason play Sunday afternoon with a 76-66 win over East Carolina.

Jakia Brown-Turner led all scorers with 15 points, while Shyanne Sellers finished with 14 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Faith Masonius and Lavender Briggs both also scored 11 points.

The game was tightly contested throughout, with last year’s American Athletic Conference Tournament champions closing the gap to as little as three late in the third quarter.

In the end, though, the Terps were able to fight past a 23-turnover showing by holding the Pirates scoreless in the final 4:17 of the game.

Maryland’s first official game will be played on Nov. 6 when it hosts Harvard.

In other news

Maryland football lost at Northwestern, 33-27. Andrew Chodes had the game story and Colin McNamara offered takeaways. Chodes and Emmett Siegel also gave their instant reactions on an episode of the Testudo Talk Podcast.

Maryland men’s soccer finished the season winless in Big Ten play with a 4-1 loss to Ohio State. Ryan Alonardo wrote about the contest.

Brian Melanson recapped Maryland volleyball’s weekend, including a three-set loss to No. 1 Nebraska and a sweep of Iowa.

Three-star offensive lineman Donovan Thompson announced his decommitment from Maryland football.

Maryland women’s soccer’s Kennedy Bell became the first player in program history to be named to the Big Ten All-Freshman team. Teammate Halle Johnson was named to the conference’s sportsmanship team.

-



Kennedy Bell becomes the first Terp to be named to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team



Adding more accolades to an impressive freshman season





Congratulations to Halle Johnson on being named to the 2023 Big Ten Sportsmanship Team!

Maryland track and field finished 10th at the Big Ten Championships, its best finish at the event in six years.

A gritty performance

A top-10 finish at conference championships

Best finish at the Big Ten Championships since 2017



What a weekend in Madison for the Terps!



: https://t.co/k3v7r7wlle#KeepUp pic.twitter.com/8OwMVRTCcZ — Maryland Track & Field (@MarylandTrack) October 27, 2023

Maryland field hockey will play Iowa on Thursday in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament.

It's time for the Big Ten Tournament!



We have earned the #3 seed and will open tournament play against the Hawkeyes



Click here for more tournament and ticket information

Maryland women’s golf finished 11th out of 18 teams at the Landfall Tradition.

Terps men’s golf finished the first day of competition at the Daniel Island Intercollegiate tied for 11th place in the 18-team field.