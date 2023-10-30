Big Ten weekend review: Week 9

With Halloween approaching, this past weekend’s Big Ten slate had a nightmare result for one team and a few notable scares for others.

The Big Ten standings have begun to take shape and games are becoming more and more valuable as teams look to secure bowl eligibility.

Here’s what stood out from over the weekend.

Close call: No. 10 Penn State 33, Indiana 24

Penn State looked to rebound from last week’s loss to Ohio State with a home matchup against one of the worst teams in the Big Ten.

After both teams struggled to score early, Indiana jumped ahead in the first quarter when quarterback Brendan Sorsby delivered a 90-yard touchdown strike to wide receiver DeQuece Carter.

Not long after, Penn State evened things up on a fourth-down touchdown pass from quarterback Drew Allar to tight end Khalil Dinkins.

But Indiana came right back, with Sorsby connecting with Donaven McCulley for a 69-yard score, officially putting the Nittany Lions on upset alert.

But the Nittany Lions scored 10 unanswered points to take a 17-14 lead at the half.

Despite never pulling away, Penn State was able to hold on for an unconvincing 33-24 victory at home.

Surprise result: Northwestern 33, Maryland 27

Maryland, looking to snap a two-game losing streak, came out of the gates firing with an opening drive that ended with a Tai Felton touchdown.

On its ensuing possession, though, Taulia Tagovailoa fumbled the ball deep in Maryland territory, giving Northwestern a short field. The Wildcats took full advantage and tied the game on a 1-yard touchdown rush by running back Cam Porter.

Maryland’s defense couldn’t contain Northwestern’s offense, led by backup quarterback Brendan Sullivan. The Wildcats took a 24-17 lead into halftime after Sullivan threw his second touchdown of the half on a short toss to Porter.

Maryland had its chances in the second half, but couldn’t find the equalizer in a discouraging 33-27 loss to Northwestern.

Performance of the week: Minnesota RB Jordan Nubin

Minnesota lost its two starting running backs last week due to injury, which resulted in redshirt sophomore Jordan Nubin getting the nod versus Michigan State.

Nubin relished the opportunity and had himself a day with 204 yards and two touchdowns on 40 carries.

All afternoon, Minnesota’s offensive line created gaping holes for Nubin to power through. The 5-foot-11 back kept the offense ahead of the chains, helping the Gophers record 24 first downs in over 36 minutes of possession.

On the majority of his touches, Nubin was able to reach the second level of the defense with decisive cuts and physical finishes.

Nubin’s first score of the game — and his career — came early in the fourth quarter from 18 yards out to help extend the Golden Gophers’ lead to two possessions.

Then, with just over four minutes left, he added his second score of the game to put the finishing touches on a 27-12 victory.

Minnesota (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) has played good football in consecutive weeks and has a new weapon in the backfield to help churn the conference’s fourth-ranked rushing attack.