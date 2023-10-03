 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MM 10.3: Taulia Tagovailoa named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By AndrewChodes
NCAA Football: Indiana at Maryland
Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week, it was announced Monday.

This is Tagovailoa’s third time receiving the honor in his career, having previously been selected twice in 2020.

Against the Hoosiers, the senior completed 24 of 34 passes for 352 yards and a career-high five passing touchdowns. He also added a 19-yard rushing score in a performance that earned him the highest grade from Pro Football Focus of any quarterback in a Power Five conference.

Tagovailoa also surpassed 9,000 career passing yards during the game, making him the first Maryland quarterback to do so.

The program’s all-time leader in passing yards, completions, completion percentage and touchdowns will look to make more history next week when Maryland takes on No. 4 Ohio State, a team the Terps have never defeated.

In other news

Andrew Chodes dished out grades for Maryland’s position groups following its win over Indiana.

Damon Brooks Jr. looked at the most notable performances in the Big Ten in week 5 of the college football season.

Ryan Alonardo previewed Maryland men’s soccer’s match against Rutgers.

Maryland football’s Oct. 14 home game against Illinois will air on NBC at 3:30 p.m.

Former Terp Diamond Miller was named to the WNBA All-Rookie Team.

Maryland field hockey’s Josie Hollamon was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.

Maryland wrestling released its Big Ten schedule for the upcoming season.

Maryland tennis’ Kallista Liu fell in three sets in the ITA All-American Championships qualifying round. Selma Cadar and Mary Brumfield lost their doubles match as well.

