MM 10.3: Taulia Tagovailoa named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week, it was announced Monday.

This is Tagovailoa’s third time receiving the honor in his career, having previously been selected twice in 2020.

Against the Hoosiers, the senior completed 24 of 34 passes for 352 yards and a career-high five passing touchdowns. He also added a 19-yard rushing score in a performance that earned him the highest grade from Pro Football Focus of any quarterback in a Power Five conference.

Highest graded Quarterbacks from Week 5 pic.twitter.com/z7uVrfzmSm — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 2, 2023

Tagovailoa also surpassed 9,000 career passing yards during the game, making him the first Maryland quarterback to do so.

The program’s all-time leader in passing yards, completions, completion percentage and touchdowns will look to make more history next week when Maryland takes on No. 4 Ohio State, a team the Terps have never defeated.

Andrew Chodes dished out grades for Maryland’s position groups following its win over Indiana.

Damon Brooks Jr. looked at the most notable performances in the Big Ten in week 5 of the college football season.

Ryan Alonardo previewed Maryland men’s soccer’s match against Rutgers.

Maryland football’s Oct. 14 home game against Illinois will air on NBC at 3:30 p.m.

Buy Tickets: https://t.co/0sFveSS291 pic.twitter.com/nzxGFvHNfz — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) October 2, 2023

Former Terp Diamond Miller was named to the WNBA All-Rookie Team.

Congratulations to Diamond Miller, who was named to the WNBA All-Rookie Team! #TerpFamily x #ProTerps pic.twitter.com/PYnSwcwo5M — Maryland Women's Basketball (@TerpsWBB) October 2, 2023

Maryland field hockey’s Josie Hollamon was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.

Hollamon gets the nod after No. 8 Maryland field hockey’s games against No. 6 Rutgers and No. 16 Penn State



The center back has started every game for the Terps this season and had her first career two-goal game yesterday vs. the Nittany Lions@testudotimes https://t.co/qHL6uiK0UC — Ryan Martin (@RyanMartinPxP) October 2, 2023

Maryland wrestling released its Big Ten schedule for the upcoming season.

➡️ https://t.co/LbWNzsHBgL#TurtlePower x #TFIN pic.twitter.com/YlPRcQAhJd — Maryland Wrestling (@TerpsWrestling) October 2, 2023

Maryland tennis’ Kallista Liu fell in three sets in the ITA All-American Championships qualifying round. Selma Cadar and Mary Brumfield lost their doubles match as well.