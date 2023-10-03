Terps in the NFL: Diggs scores thrice to lead Bills past Dolphins

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs had his best performance of the season Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, catching six balls for 120 yards and three touchdowns in a 48-20 blowout win.

Through four games this season, Diggs is tied for the league lead in receiving touchdowns (4), and ranks fifth in receptions (31) and seventh in receiving yards (399).

Diggs wasn’t the only former Terp to score this past week, though, as Chicago Bears wide receiver D.J. Moore found the end zone early in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos.

Moore totaled 131 yards on eight receptions Sunday. He continues to be a bright spot in a Chicago offense that has struggled immensely, already having 301 receiving yards this season.

On the contrary, two former Terps saw significant cuts in their snap shares. Tennessee Titans tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo and Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett both seem to have fallen out of favor with their respective coaching staffs.

Okonkwo has just 74 total yards and 10 receptions through four games and did not start on Sunday. However, he still managed three catches.

After playing all 63 snaps in the third week of the season, Bennett played just 26 of 65 possible snaps against the Los Angeles Chargers. Although he managed a tackle and pass breakup, he still grades as one of the worst tackling corners in the league, per Pro Football Focus.

New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks also had a rough game, surrendering a first-quarter touchdown to DK Metcalf.

Banks has surrendered two touchdowns thus far in what has been an up-and-down rookie campaign.

Other players