Terps in the NFL: Diggs scores thrice to lead Bills past Dolphins

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs had his best performance of the season Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, catching six balls for 120 yards and three touchdowns in a 48-20 blowout win.
Through four games this season, Diggs is tied for the league lead in receiving touchdowns (4), and ranks fifth in receptions (31) and seventh in receiving yards (399).
Diggs wasn’t the only former Terp to score this past week, though, as Chicago Bears wide receiver D.J. Moore found the end zone early in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos.
Moore totaled 131 yards on eight receptions Sunday. He continues to be a bright spot in a Chicago offense that has struggled immensely, already having 301 receiving yards this season.
On the contrary, two former Terps saw significant cuts in their snap shares. Tennessee Titans tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo and Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett both seem to have fallen out of favor with their respective coaching staffs.
Okonkwo has just 74 total yards and 10 receptions through four games and did not start on Sunday. However, he still managed three catches.
After playing all 63 snaps in the third week of the season, Bennett played just 26 of 65 possible snaps against the Los Angeles Chargers. Although he managed a tackle and pass breakup, he still grades as one of the worst tackling corners in the league, per Pro Football Focus.
New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks also had a rough game, surrendering a first-quarter touchdown to DK Metcalf.
Banks has surrendered two touchdowns thus far in what has been an up-and-down rookie campaign.
Other players
- For the third straight week, a former Terp was signed to a practice squad when wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr. rejoined the Baltimore Ravens. Demus was one of Baltimore’s final cuts of the preseason.
- Green Bay Packers safety Darnell Savage had three tackles against the Detroit Lions.
- New England Patriots kicker Chad Ryland scored the team’s only points, hitting a 29-yard field goal in a 38-3 blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Ryland also missed a 52-yard attempt, his third miss of the season.
- New York Jets defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson had two tackles and a sack in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
- Bears defensive tackle Yannick Ngakoue had two tackles and two quarterback hurries against the Broncos.
- Indianapolis Colts safety Nick Cross only saw 17 defensive snaps in an overtime loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Rakim Jarrett saw 31 total snaps — 19 of those on special teams — in a win against the New Orleans Saints.
- Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson was listed as active on Sunday but did not register a single defensive snap against the Raiders.
- Titans rookie offensive tackle Jaeyln Duncan was inactive for Tennessee’s game against the Bengals.
