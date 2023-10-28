How to watch Maryland football at Northwestern

Maryland faces Northwestern on the road Saturday for its eight game of the season and first after its bye week.
The Terps, looking to bounce back after two straight losses, can clinch bowl eligibility with a win.
Here’s what to know about the matchup.
The numbers
Maryland: 5-2, 2-2 Big Ten
Northwestern: 3-4, 1-3 Big Ten
All-time series: Maryland leads, 2-1
DraftKings Sportsbook line: Maryland -14, O/U 48
How to watch and listen
When: Saturday, Oct. 28, 12 p.m. ET
Where: Ryan Field, Evanston, Illinois
TV: Big Ten Network — Connor Onion (play-By-play), Anthony Herron (analyst), Elise Menaker (sideline)
Radio: 105.7 FM (Balt.) / 980 AM (D.C.) — Johnny Holliday (play-by-play), Steve Suter (analyst), LaMont Jordan (sideline)
Streaming: Fox Sports
Catch up before the game
Maryland football at Northwestern preview
Maryland football hopes a bye will get it back to its winning ways
Maryland football assistant coach Kevin Sumlin arrested, charged with DUI
Opening odds for every Big Ten football game in Week 9
Maryland football stunned by Illinois on walk-off field goal, 27-24
Takeaways from Maryland football’s loss to Illinois
Grading Maryland football’s position groups after its loss to Illinois
