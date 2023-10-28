How to watch Maryland football at Northwestern

Maryland faces Northwestern on the road Saturday for its eight game of the season and first after its bye week.

The Terps, looking to bounce back after two straight losses, can clinch bowl eligibility with a win.

Here’s what to know about the matchup.

The numbers

Maryland: 5-2, 2-2 Big Ten

Northwestern: 3-4, 1-3 Big Ten

All-time series: Maryland leads, 2-1

DraftKings Sportsbook line: Maryland -14, O/U 48

How to watch and listen

When: Saturday, Oct. 28, 12 p.m. ET

Where: Ryan Field, Evanston, Illinois

TV: Big Ten Network — Connor Onion (play-By-play), Anthony Herron (analyst), Elise Menaker (sideline)

Radio: 105.7 FM (Balt.) / 980 AM (D.C.) — Johnny Holliday (play-by-play), Steve Suter (analyst), LaMont Jordan (sideline)

Streaming: Fox Sports

Catch up before the game

Maryland football at Northwestern preview

Maryland football hopes a bye will get it back to its winning ways

Maryland football assistant coach Kevin Sumlin arrested, charged with DUI

Opening odds for every Big Ten football game in Week 9

Maryland football stunned by Illinois on walk-off field goal, 27-24

Takeaways from Maryland football’s loss to Illinois

Grading Maryland football’s position groups after its loss to Illinois

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.