Maryland men’s soccer at Ohio State preview

Despite securing a 3-0 victory over Navy, Maryland men’s soccer was eliminated from postseason play on Tuesday. Ohio State, its upcoming opponent, clinched the final spot in the Big Ten Tournament, defeating No. 16 Michigan State.

Similar to the Terps, the Buckeyes have endured a rather underwhelming season, managing only four wins. Nevertheless, their 3-2 victory over Michigan State, despite being outshot by five, secured them the final spot in the Big Ten Tournament.

Maryland will face Ohio State in its season finale on Sunday. The game will begin at 12:30 p.m. and stream on Big Ten Plus.

Ohio State Buckeyes (4-6-5, 2-4-1 Big Ten)

2022 record: 11-3-6, 4-2-2

Brian Maisonneuve is on the verge of concluding his sixth regular season as head coach of the Buckeyes. Last season, Ohio State posted an 11-3-6 record and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament, where they were eliminated by UNC Greensboro in a penalty shootout.

Before his tenure in Columbus, Maisonneuve was one of the top assistant coaches in the nation. He played a pivotal role in guiding Indiana to the 2012 national championship.

Players to know

Luciano Pechota, sophomore midfielder, No. 11 - Pechota is tied for the team lead with four goals, two of which were instrumental in the Buckeyes’ win over the Spartans. Last year, he was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman team.

Laurence Wootton, senior midfielder, No. 8 - Wootton was named to the 2023 MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List and ranked as the No. 2 player in the national by TopDrawerSoccer before the season. He has scored four goals this year.

Marko Borkovic, sophomore midfielder, No, 7 - Borkovic is tied for the team lead with eight points. The midfielder has played in 12 games this season with nine starts.

Strength

Experience. Ohio State started zero freshmen in its match against Michigan State, depending on the team’s veteran presence and leadership to secure a crucial victory.

Weakness

Playmaking. Despite possessing a talented midfield unit, the Buckeyes have only managed 11 total assists for the season, averaging just 0.733 assists per game. Borkovic is responsible for more than one-third of the team’s assists.

Three things to watch

1. The last ride. It’s not only the final game of the season for the team, but it’s likely the last game for Stefan Copetti, Jamie Lowell, Kento Abe and Alex Nitzl in their Maryland careers. It will be intriguing to see the team’s intensity and determination in a game that, even though it no longer affects postseason implications, still holds meaning for a significant portion of the roster.

2. Lineups. It will be interesting to see whether Cirovski opts to provide his seniors with a final moment on the pitch or if he chooses to give his younger players an opportunity to showcase their skills.

3. Strategy and formation. In relation to the previous point, it’s worth considering whether Cirovski intends to experiment with different formations, tactics or strategies in a game that does not impact the season’s outcome.