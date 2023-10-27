Maryland falls to No. 1 Nebraska in straight sets

After a 3-1 victory over Iowa snapped a four-match skid, Maryland Volleyball began a two-week road stint against No. 1 Nebraska. Coming into the contest with an 0-18 all-time record against the Cornhuskers, victory once again eluded Maryland, as it fell, 3-0 (19-25, 17-25, 25-8) Friday night.

After being named National Player of the Week, Nebraska junior outside hitter Merritt Beason attacked the Terps at every angle. She recorded 10 kills, two service aces, two block assists and nine digs in the victory.

The Terps struggled offensively, as they slashed a .023 hitting percentage, its second-worst mark in Big Ten play. In the final set, Maryland recorded a -.167 hitting percentage to Nebraska’s .588.

“They’re the number one team in the country and they haven’t been beaten all season,” head coach Adam Hughes said half-jokingly. “I thought our defensive effort was actually pretty solid. We have to find a balance of being aggressive because if you don’t they’re able to turn and burn.”

Errors continued to be a thorn in Maryland’s side, who recorded 19 attack errors for the second consecutive match. As well, Maryland and Nebraska each recorded seven service errors.

“It’s always different,” Hughes said. “I thought we were probably giving them too much credit, taking some risks and we probably should’ve challenged the blocks better.”

One of the better assisting teams in the Big Ten, Maryland could not string together much consistency on offense. The Terps’ 18 assists were dwarfed by Nebraska’s 40.

Maryland began the match with an attack error — an all-too-common sight — from graduate middle blocker Anastasia Russ, and the Cornhuskers capitalized with a quick 3-0 run.

Errors continued to hurt Maryland, as two more attack errors put the Terps in a 14-9 deficit that it was unable to come back from.

Despite their best efforts late, Maryland dropped the set 25-19.

Nebraska ran away with the second set from the get-go. The Cornhuskers jumped out to a 4-0 lead, headlined by Beason’s sixth kill.

Exchanging blows, Nebraska overpowered Maryland on a quick 5-1 run, as the Cornhuskers looked to pull away. Back-to-back kills from Nebraska’s Harpers Murray extended its lead to 15-7.

Similar to the first set, Nebraska dominated Maryland down the stretch. The Cornhuskers finished the set on a 7-2 run en route to a 25-17 victory.

Looking to put the Terps away, the Cornhuskers exploded out to a 6-0 start, aided by two Maryland attack errors.

Nebraska continued to work effortlessly, as it embarked on a 12-4 run. A combination of kills, blocks and aces in set three was a microcosm of how Nebraska performed all match.

The Terps lost the third and final set, 25-8.

Three things to know

1. Offensive struggles. Maryland finished the match with a .023 hitting percentage, its second-lowest in Big Ten play this season.

2. Continuous errors. The Terps recorded 19 attack errors against the Cornhuskers, as errors, both attack and service, continue to be the Terps’ undoing in key situations.

3. The road back to .500. Looking to secure his first 10-win conference season since being named head coach, Hughes will be hard-pressed to get back to .500. Now 4-7 in conference play, the road gets no easier with matches against Wisconsin, Ohio State, Indiana and Purdue on the horizon.