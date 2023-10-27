MM 10.26: Julian Reese named to Karl Malone Award watch list

By Drew Owens

Maryland men’s basketball forward Julian Reese was named to the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award watch list. The award recognizes the top power forward in Division I men’s college basketball.

Reese is one of two forwards in the Big Ten named to the preseason watch list, with the other being Coleman Hawkins from Illinois.

This is the third straight year that Maryland has had a player on the list, with current fifth-year forward Donta Scott named the last two years.

Reese is coming off a stellar sophomore season, averaging 11.4 points per game and a team-high 7.2 rebounds per game. He also had the third-best single-season field goal percentage (.632) in program history. Reese posted seven double-doubles and blocked 42 shots.

In other news

No. 7 Maryland field hockey fell to No. 1 Northwestern, 5-1, in its final game of the regular season. The Terps will be the No. 3 seed in the Big Ten Tournament.

Ryan Martin also described how Sammy Popper’s early goals have fueled the team’s success this year.

Andrew Chodes wrote about Maryland football’s bye week and how it’s using the time off to finish the season strong.

Brian Melanson previewed Maryland volleyball’s upcoming matches against No. 1 Nebraska and Iowa.

Maryland women’s basketball announced its captains for the 2023-24 season: Brinae Alexander, Faith Masonius, Lavender Briggs and Jakia Brown-Turner.

Maryland track and field competes at the Big Ten Championships today.

Course Preview ✅

Up Next ➡️ Championship Race tomorrow #KeepUp pic.twitter.com/dCD7ts4vot — Maryland Track & Field (@MarylandTrack) October 26, 2023

Maryland wrestling held its annual Red-Black match, featuring a slew of intrasquad matchups.