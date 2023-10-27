Maryland football at Northwestern preview

Fresh off a well-timed bye week, Maryland football will be back in action Saturday when it travels to play Northwestern.

The Terps (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten) are on a two-game losing streak, but getting some time off after a heartbreaking loss to Illinois gave them a chance to regroup and heal up. They’ll look to get back on track and finish the season strong, starting this weekend in Evanston, Illinois.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Maryland is a 14-point favorite (-650 moneyline) over Northwestern. The over/under is 48 points.

Saturday’s game is slated to kick off at noon ET.

Northwestern Wildcats (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten)

The Wildcats had a massively tumultuous offseason, but have been surprisingly competitive this year. Most picked them to finish at the bottom of the Big Ten, but they sit at 3-4 with a conference win to their name. Make no mistake: this Northwestern team would have to punch far above its weight to make a bowl game. But the fact that it’s still a distinct possibility is a testament to the job David Braun has done as interim head coach.

Northwestern’s most recent result was a laborious 17-9 loss at Nebraska, and before then it was a three-point win over Howard. Neither inspire confidence, but the Wildcats have lost just one home game this year — albeit their games there have generally been against subpar competition.

Players to know

Brendan Sullivan, junior quarterback, No. 6 — Assuming usual starter Ben Bryant can’t go, Sullivan will assume quarterbacking duties for the third straight game. Sullivan started against Maryland last season, posting 143 passing yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. He’s completed 35-of-57 attempts this year for 368 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Bryce Kirtz, senior wide receiver, No. 17 — Kirtz is Northwestern’s leading receiver with 423 yards and three touchdowns. The highlight of his season to this point came in the Wildcats’ win over Minnesota, when he made 10 catches for 215 yards and two touchdowns. That showing earned him the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week award.

Bryce Gallagher, senior linebacker, No. 32 — Gallagher has followed an impressive 2022 season, for which he earned All-Big Ten honors, by tallying the most tackles on the team through seven games (64). He also has an interception and forced fumble. In the season opener against Rutgers, Gallagher posted a career high with 19 tackles.

Xander Mueller, senior linebacker, No. 34 — Last season, Mueller ranked fifth in the Big Ten in solo tackles and led Northwestern in both tackles for loss and interceptions. This year, he’s Northwestern’s leader in sacks (3.5). He’s also second on the squad with 50 tackles and has an interception.

Strength

Pass defense. While Northwestern’s defense has not been overly impressive — especially against some of the better teams it’s played — it has done a decent job at limiting the passing game of its opponents.

The Wildcats are allowing fewer than 175 yards through the air per game ahead of their matchup with the Terps, who have thrown for an average of 281.4 yards per game.

Weakness

Pass blocking. Northwestern’s offensive line is about as leaky as you’ll find in the Big Ten. The Wildcats surrendered eight sacks in their last game, the second time this year they allowed at least seven. Their 4.3 sacks allowed per game ranks worst in the conference.

Three things to watch

1. Maryland’s health. The Terps used their bye week to heal up after injuries began to mount. Head coach Mike Locksley said he expects defensive back Tarheeb Still, offensive lineman Corey Bullock and running back Ramon Brown to play this week, and both safety Dante Trader Jr. and tight end Corey Dyches have been practicing — giving them a solid chance of seeing the field Saturday.

2. Third downs. Maryland has converted 45.5% of its third-down attempts this year, second in the Big Ten only to Michigan. Northwestern is also one of seven teams in the league converting at least 40% of third downs, but is one of the worst at defending them. Getting off the field on key downs will be key for both teams.

3. Turnover battle. The Wildcats have forced the second-fewest interceptions in the Big Ten (5), while Maryland ranks second in the league with nine. On the other hand, both teams have been picked off five times.