MM 10.26: Brionna Jones joins Maryland women’s basketball’s staff

Former Maryland women’s basketball and current Connecticut Sun star Brionna Jones is rejoining the Terps as their director of player personnel, the team announced Wednesday.

“I am very excited to be able to come back to the University of Maryland and help out the team this upcoming season,” Jones said in a release. “I am looking forward to getting a chance to work with and get to know the amazing young women I have gotten to watch from afar over the last few years.”

In four years with the Terps (2013-17), Jones averaged 13.6 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. Her 1,928 career points and 1,209 rebounds both rank top-10 in program history.

Jones was taken by the Sun in the first round of the 2017 WNBA Draft, and has made two All-Star games since. Before rupturing her Achilles tendon in June, she was averaging 15.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.9 steals per game this past season.

Ryan Martin previewed No. 7 Maryland field hockey’s matchup against No. 1 Northwestern.

Maryland women’s basketball’s Shyanne Sellers joined the Under The Shell Podcast.

Taulia Tagovailoa was named one of 16 finalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy.

Five former Terps are on NBA rosters to open the season.