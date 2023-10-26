Maryland volleyball preview: No. 1 Nebraska and Iowa

After snapping its four-match losing streak with a convincing victory over Iowa, Maryland volleyball is two matches under .500 in conference play halfway through the slate.

A 10-win Big Ten season is still possible, but the Terps have a tough road ahead of them. Their first stop? The No. 1 team in the country: Nebraska. The Terps will take on the Cornhuskers at 8 p.m. Thursday, with streaming available on Big Ten Plus.

They will then head to Iowa on Saturday for a rematch of last weekend’s affair. The game will begin at 9 p.m. and be televised on Big Ten Network.

No. 1 Nebraska Cornhuskers (19-0, 10-0 Big Ten)

A two-time AVCA Division I National Coach of the Year, head coach John Cook has built a powerhouse since taking over the program more than 20 years ago. Cook has led Nebraska to seven national championship appearances — four championship wins— 10 NCAA semifinals and 22 NCAA regionals. He is the seventh-winningest coach in NCAA history.

The Huskers, who have lost just 10 sets all season, are coming off a thrilling five-set victory over then-No. 1 Wisconsin.

Player to watch

Merritt Beason, junior outside hitter, No. 13 — An All-SEC selection last year, Beason is the primary offensive option in her first year with the Huskers. The junior leads the team with 244 kills and has recorded fewer than 10 just once in Big Ten play. Against Wisconsin, Beason tied her career high with 22 kills.

Strength

Everything. Nebraska is 19-0 with 11 sweeps. Offensively, it’s first in the Big Ten in kills (930) and assists (860), and second in hitting percentage (.282). And the Cornhuskers might be even better defensively, ranking first in hitting percentage, assists, kills and aces allowed.

Weakness

Blocking. Saying that one of the few remaining undefeated teams in the nation has a clear-cut weakness would be erroneous. Nebraska being last in the Big Ten in terms of solo blocks has not caused it any trouble, but could be a point to look for if Maryland tries to expose it early.

Iowa Hawkeyes (8-14, 0-10 Big Ten)

What happened last time

Maryland and Iowa met a few days ago on Oct. 21 in College Park. Prior to the contest, Iowa was 0-9 in conference play.

The Terps’ offense looked like a well-oiled machine, as it embarked on a 13-4 run to end the first set. They did not trail until the third set.

Senior pin hitter Samantha Schnitta recorded a match-high 13 kills, her second consecutive match with double-digit kills.

Maryland recorded 19 attack errors in the 3-1 victory over the Hawkeyes, though, a reoccurring issue for the Terps.

What’s happened since

Neither team has played a match since Sunday’s contest. Before they square off on Saturday, Maryland will look to stay competitive against Nebraska, while Iowa will face Rutgers.

Three things to watch

1. Gunter is approaching a milestone. Maryland senior libero Lilly Gunter is inching toward her 1,500th career dig. Currently sitting at 1,494, the Florida native has recorded 304 this season and has the second-most career digs of anyone in the Big Ten.

2. Can Maryland hang with the best? The last time Maryland played the No. 1 team in the country, Wisconsin had its way. Will Maryland make a push or be subject to domination again?

3. Short week against Iowa. Playing exactly one week after its last matchup, Maryland looks to take down a struggling Iowa team twice in a row. Will head coach Adam Hughes stick to a similar strategy or mix things up offensively?