MM 10.23: Maryland women’s basketball blows out California (Pa.) in exhibition

No. 14 Maryland women’s basketball played its first of two preseason exhibition games Sunday, blowing out California (Pa.), 103-37.

Five Terps finished the game with at least 10 points, led by freshman Riley Nelson, who posted 23 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Bri McDaniel also impressed with 22 points, six rebounds and three steals. Lavender Briggs (12 points), Shyanne Sellers (10) and Jakia Brown-Turner (10) also reached the double-digit-point threshold.

As a team, Maryland shot 47.2% from the field, including a 5-for-10 showing from 3-point range. The Terps out-rebounded the Vulcans 61-32.

The Terps trotted out a starting lineup consisting of Sellers, Briggs, Brown-Turner, Brinae Alexander and Faith Masonius, although head coach Brenda Frese was flexible with her rotations. Thirteen of 14 players on the roster made appearances, the sole exception being Allie Kubek, who is nursing a foot injury. Every active scholarship player played at least 10 minutes.

Maryland’s final exhibition game will come on Oct. 29 against East Carolina, and it’ll open the regular season on Nov. 6 against Harvard.

In other news

Maryland men’s soccer dropped a crucial match against Indiana, 2-1, Friday night. Ryan Alonardo recapped the loss.

Maryland field hockey went undefeated this weekend against two Big Ten opponents. Colin McNamara covered Friday’s 4-1 win over No. 5 Iowa, and Ryan Martin summarized its 2-1 win over Indiana on Sunday.

Maryland women’s soccer lost its final game of the season, 2-1, to No. 19 Indiana. Jack Parry had the story.

Brian Melanson covered Maryland volleyball’s five-set loss to Illinois on Friday, and its four-set win over Indiana on Saturday.

Maryland football announced that it will debut “gold script” uniforms for its Nov. 4 game against Penn State.

The new Gold Script Terps Uniforms



Debuting Nov. 4 pic.twitter.com/4JYmsoN8Gu — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) October 20, 2023

Stefon Diggs showed off his athleticism with a touchdown reception for the Buffalo Bills.

This is an insane play by Maryland Terrapin Stefon Diggs pic.twitter.com/oi7oZQdfKB — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) October 22, 2023

Deonte Banks recorded his first NFL career interception on Sunday.

FIRST CAREER INT FOR DEONTE BANKS!! pic.twitter.com/oah8zh6z9k — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) October 22, 2023

Maryland football safety Dante Trader Jr. was nominated for the Wuerffel Trophy. The award honors college football players with a commitment to community service. Trader helped organize a backpack drive at a local elementary school.

Giving back@DizzyDante is a nominee for the @WuerffelTrophy, College Football's Premier Award for Community Service!



➡️ https://t.co/5s2UE7Rb3V pic.twitter.com/pDKKIYUQN5 — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) October 20, 2023

Maryland tennis wrapped up its fourth day of competition at the ITA Regional Championships. Mary Brumfield and Selma Cadar advanced to the doubles finals for the second year in a row, and both Kallista Liu and Selma Cadar advanced to the semifinals in singles.

The Terps keep rolling in Lynchburg, day four in the books #TerpTennishttps://t.co/czuNO6Rwlf — Maryland Tennis (@TerpTennis) October 23, 2023

Maryland men’s lacrosse scrimmaged Cornell.

That’s a wrap on fall ball games! Great competition and growing experiences against @CornellLacrosse.



Spring season #BeTheBest pic.twitter.com/okFmBOqKW6 — Maryland Men's Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) October 22, 2023

Maryland softball defeated Bucknell, 3-0, in a scrimmage at the Little League Girls With Game event.