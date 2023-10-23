Big Ten weekend review: Week 8

There were several intriguing matchups on this week’s Big Ten slate, highlighted by a top-10 showdown.

All eyes were on No. 7 Penn State vs. No. 3 Ohio State.

Early on, both teams struggled to do anything on offense until Ohio State running back Miyan Williams found the end zone to give the Buckeyes a 10-6 lead at the half.

Similar to last season’s matchup between the two, Ohio State’s defense ended any hopes of a late Penn State comeback. The Buckeyes forced two turnovers on downs in the fourth quarter and held on for the 20-12 victory.

Ohio State and No. 2 Michigan are the only remaining unbeaten teams in the conference.

Here’s what else stood out from this week of Big Ten football.

Statement victory: Rutgers 31, Indiana 14

Rutgers (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) is bowl eligible for the first time since 2014, and did so in just eight games.

Indiana started the game strong, scoring on its opening drive, but the Scarlet Knights immediately responded with a 15-play, 75-yard drive of their own, capped off by a rushing touchdown from quarterback Gavin Wimsatt.

Minutes later, the Scarlet Knights returned a blocked punt for a touchdown to go up seven.

Wimsatt scored two rushing touchdowns in the second half, and the defense stymied the Hoosiers to seal the win.

The Scarlet Knights are off next week before playing host to No. 3 Ohio State.

Surprise result: Minnesota 12, Iowa 10

The battle between two of the worst offenses in the Big Ten went just as expected. No. 24 Iowa and Minnesota traded field goals in the first quarter, and Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill scored a 1-yard touchdown just before halftime to give the Hawkeyes a lead at the break.

Minnesota’s defense took over in the second half, surrendering 12 total yards.

While the Golden Gophers’ offense continued to struggled, but managed to get into field goal range. Dragan Kesich drilled three second-half kicks, none more important than the 31-yard game-winner in the Golden Gophers’ 12-10 victory.

It was Minnesota’s first win at Iowa since 1999, but didn’t come without controversy. Iowa’s Cooper DeJean appeared to run back a go-ahead punt return touchdown with just over a minute left, but officials deemed he waved for a fair catch, negating the return. Unsurprisingly, the Hawkeyes offense stalled and Minnesota emerged victorious.

Performance of the week: Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy

One of the reasons why many believe Michigan can compete for a national championship is the right arm of J.J. McCarthy.

The 6-foot-3 quarterback torched Michigan State’s defense to the tune of 287 yards and four touchdowns on 21 of 27 passing. He found 10 different receivers and guided the offense in a 49-0 victory.

Arguably his best completion came in the second quarter when he delivered a back-shoulder strike to Colston Loveland to extend Michigan’s lead to 28-0.

The outcome was never in doubt, as McCarthy and Michigan continued their unbeaten season.