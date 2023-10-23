Maryland men’s soccer vs. Navy preview

Following a 2-1 loss to Indiana on Friday, Maryland men’s soccer’s season is hanging by a thread. The Terps were tied with the Hoosiers as the game entered its final 10 minutes, but Indiana forward Samuel Sarver scored a remarkable go-ahead goal in the 82nd minute to stun the Terps.

Now, to have any chance at qualifying for the Big Ten Tournament, Maryland must not only secure a victory against Ohio State this Sunday, but also hope for Michigan State to beat the Buckeyes on Tuesday.

Before that, the Terps will look to regain some momentum in a nonconference match against Navy.

Tuesday’s game will begin at 7 p.m. and be streamed on Big Ten Plus.

Navy Midshipmen (5-6-4, 2-2-3 Patriot League)

2022 record: 7-5-9, 3-1-5 Patriot League

Head coach Tim O’Donohue is in his eighth season leading Navy. Last year, he guided the Midshipmen to the Patriot League championship and their 12th NCAA Tournament appearance. O’Donohue boasts a .717 career winning percentage, the sixth-best mark among active NCAA Division I head coaches.

Navy is winless in its past five games, though, with three draws and two losses. Most recently, it drew Holy Cross, 0-0.

Players to watch

Zach Wagner, senior defender, No. 25 — Last year’s Patriot League Tournament Most Valuable Player has continued his impressive play this season. Wagner has started 14 games, playing a full 90 minutes in 11 matches.

Victor Saade, freshman defender, No. 19 — Saade earned Patriot League Rookie of the Week honors in early October and has been a starter in all 15 games this year. He’s also contributed a goal and an assist.

David Jackson, senior midfielder, No. 14 — Jackson was an All-ECAC first team selection and named the Patriot League Midfielder of the Year last season. He’s led Navy’s attack this season with eight goals and five assists.

Strength

Offense. Navy has scored 22 times in 14 games and leads the Patriot League with 191 shots. Additionally, the Midshipmen are tied for second in the conference with 18 assists.

Weakness

Discipline. In comparison to its opponents, Navy does not perform worse in many aspects of the game. However, it has accumulated 25 yellow cards and has a total of 162 fouls this season.

Three things to watch

1. The Terps need a sense of urgency. With the Terps’ postseason hopes dwindling, it will be captivating to observe the style of play they adopt in their penultimate game of the regular season. Equally intriguing will be if head coach Sasho Cirovski plans for a substitution-heavy game or sticks with his trusted starters with the Ohio State game looming.

2. What will the formation look like up top? Cirovski initiated the Indiana match with three attackers and subsequently made a change by substituting a midfielder for an additional forward to begin the second half. This tactical adjustment brought more offensive opportunities, but also resulted in two goals for the Hoosiers.

3. Final match at Ludwig. Even if the Terps qualify for the Big Ten Tournament, they won’t be hosting any games. This means “The Crew” will make its last appearance of the season Tuesday evening.