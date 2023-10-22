No. 9 Maryland field hockey finalizes home slate with 2-1 win over Indiana

No. 9 Maryland field hockey used a strong defensive effort Sunday to defeat Indiana, 2-1, and extend its winning streak to seven games.

Freshman goalkeeper Alyssa Klebasko was brilliant with seven saves, while Margot Lawn and Maci Bradford each scored to propel the Terps past the Hoosiers.

Bradford, in an unusual position, provided the game-winner halfway through the third quarter. Off an insert from Lawn, Bradford fired in her eighth goal of the season from the left shooting circle.

Maryland more commonly relied on Josie Hollamon and Hope Rose as corner shooters prior to Sunday’s game, but Bradford’s finish showed the team’s depth.

“It’s a complete luxury,” Maryland coach Missy Meharg said of her attacking depth. “When you start to scout Maryland, you’re not able to spot people because they can pick up for each other when need be.”

Maryland remained in possession after Bradford’s goal through the play of their veteran defense. Captains Maura Verleg and Rayne Wright limited Indiana’s chances late in the game, limiting the Hoosiers to just one shot over the final 15 minutes.

“I’m just focusing on keeping the person in front of me, staying low, and protecting my feet,” Wright said. “I’m always trying to get the ball out and away from Alyssa so her day’s easier.”

Before Bradford’s game-winner, Indiana worked through an equalizing goal from Sofia Arrebola Garci. On the Hoosiers’ fourth consecutive corner early in the third quarter, the Spanish junior launched a shot from the left shooting circle to beat Klebasko. The goal was Arrebola Garci’s first of the year and gave life to a Hoosiers attack that was thwarted before halftime.

Indiana played from behind as Klebasko pitched a first-half shutout for the sixth time in her last seven starts. Indiana fired five shots in the second quarter, including three from graduate forward Sarah Charley, but Klebasko remained perfect with five saves. Charley lifted her third shot off a corner insert, but Klebasko skied up with both hands for an emphatic jumping block.

“For us to come back after … they have that many shots … is what a championship team does,” Wright said. “Being able to [defend] five shots and come out with no goal was really important.”

Maryland claimed a lead midway through the first half when Margot Lawn led off the scoring with her seventh goal of the season. In her final career home match, Lawn controlled a loose ball and quickly cut rightward, luring Loveridge out of net before dribbling a shot in bottom left. Lawn now has a goal or assist in eight of Maryland’s last nine games.

“She adores the game, and what’s been amazing is her maturity,” Meharg said of Lawn. “She’s so serious about the game … and she’s been able to keep putting us on the board.”

Maryland’s focus now moves to No. 1 Northwestern, a rematch of last year’s Final Four.

Three things to know

1. Maryland’s corner defense was crucial. Despite Indiana managing seven combined corners in the second and third quarters, the Terps held strong.

2. Still undefeated. With its seventh win in a row, Maryland sits comfortably in third place in the Big Ten with a heavyweight matchup against the conference regular-season champions up next.

3. Klebasko remained hot. The Terps have relied heavily on their freshman goalkeeper this season, who moved to 9-1 as a starter.