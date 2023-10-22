Maryland women’s soccer’s season ends with 2-0 loss to No. 19 Indiana

Maryland women’s soccer entered Sunday’s season finale against No. 19 Indiana on a seven-game losing streak, looking to end the year on a positive note.

Instead, the Hoosiers came to College Park and pressured the Terps throughout in a 2-0 victory.

The Terps (3-10-5) finished their conference slate with no wins in 10 tries, and did not score a single goal against Big Ten competition. The 10-game scoring drought to end the season is the longest in program history.

Maryland’s defense looked lost on both goals scored by the Hoosiers (12-2-4). It allowed a free run on the first goal and failed to mark players on a free kick on the second. Besides those two moments, though, the defense held relatively strong.

But the lack of an attacking presence, which has plagued head coach Meghan Ryan Nemzer’s team all season, was on display again, only registering five shots.

Both teams struggled to get the ball cleanly in the attacking third to start the game, resorting to shots from distance.

Indiana nearly broke the tie in the 12th minute, but Liz Beardsley made a diving stop on Indiana attacker Sofia Black.

Kennedy Bell had a brilliant opportunity to score in the 14th minute, finding herself unmarked in the box. But she sat on the ball and passed it out of bounds.

And just a few minutes later, Indiana forward Paige Webber got behind the Maryland back line and fired in the game’s first goal.

Maryland then squandered another transition chance when midfielder Hannah Schapiro had a chance to shoot with the goalie off her line. Instead, she held onto the ball, which allowed the keeper to get back into position and make an easy save.

The Hoosiers began to pour numbers into the attacking third after that, noticing Maryland’s lack of clinical efficiency. They nearly doubled the lead in the 28th minute, but Beardsley made a tough save.

The Hoosiers outshot the Terps in the period, 10-2, but Beardsley came up big on multiple occasions to keep the deficit at one.

In the 68th minute, an Indiana free kick was tapped in by Black to put the game out of reach.

Maryland didn’t manage a shot on goal in the latter 45 minutes, symbolic of a disappointing season.

Three things to know

1. Maryland struggled early ... again. Indiana’s goal in the 17th minute marked the sixth first-half goal conceded by the Terps in their final four games.

2. Senior day. Before the game, all seven of Maryland’s players who were playing their final game with the program were honored. The group was made up of both transfers and four-year Terps.

3. The freshmen shined bright. Even on senior day, Maryland’s best players were its younger players. Forward Peyton Bernard looked very comfortable in possession and both midfielder Hannah Schapiro and Bell had good looks at goal.