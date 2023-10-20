Maryland volleyball drops five-set thriller to Illinois

Down 20-12 in the second set, Maryland volleyball senior setter Sydney Dowler made history. With a service to senior outside hitter Sam Csire, Dowler became just the sixth-ever Terp to record 3,000 career assists.

“She deserves all the credit she gets for her work rate and her support,” head coach Adam Hughes said.

But the historic moment was tarnished as the Terps dropped their fourth straight game, falling to Illinois in five sets (21-25, 25-22, 15-25, 25-20, 15-10).

Maryland moved to 1-12 all-time against the Illini and 0-8 under Hughes.

Errors continued to plague Maryland Friday, which recorded a season-high 36 attack errors to go along with 12 service errors.

“I thought situationally there were just way too many attack errors, and honestly, too many service errors,” Hughes said. “Both of those, I think, were what really cost us more than anything”

Despite being the best blocking team in the conference, the Terps finished with zero solo blocks and eight block assists. Illinois, meanwhile, had five solo blocks and 24 assists.

The Terps tamed unanimous All-Big Ten first team selection Raina Terry for most of the match. She recorded just eight kills after tallying double-digit in her last five matches.

“I’m proud of them for being resilient and working through it,” Hughes said of the match. “They could have folded after 25-15, and I thought they regrouped well.”

Looking to reassert herself after quiet performances in the last five matches, senior pin hitter Samantha Schnitta quickly gave Maryland a 1-0 lead in the first set. An ace from Csire gave the Terps a 4-2 lead, its largest — albeit short — lead of the set.

Illinois took the momentum shortly after, with Hughes being forced to call a timeout as the Illini took a 13-8 lead.

After a second timeout, Maryland caught fire and went on a 6-0 run to draw close at 23-20, but it was too little, too late in a 25-21 defeat.

The second set was a much closer fight, and like they have done all season, the Terps turned to Anastasia Russ in a big moment. She threw down her third kill of the set to put the frame on ice, 25-22.

The third set was defined by sloppy play, with both teams going on runs following miscues from the opposition. The Terps committed nine errors in the set.

In the end, three service aces from Illinois graduate middle blocker Kennedy Collins proved too much for the Terps, as they dropped the third set, 25-15.

Down 2-1, the Terps needed to rally, and they did just that. Great passing and stifling defense kept Illinois at bay, and a late 6-0 run by the Terps forced a fifth set.

With the score knotted at eight in the deciding set, Illinois recorded back-to-back kills and a clutch ace to take a lead it would not relinquish.

Three things to know

1. 3,000 assists. Dowler became just the sixth Terp to record 3,000 career assists, and her 685 assists this season rank second in the Big Ten.

2. Schnitta’s surge. After a quiet five-match stretch, Schnitta returned to form against the Illini. Her 14 kills on Friday marked her second-highest total of the year.

3. Errors. Once again, Maryland set a new season-high in attack errors with 36. Its previous season-high was 30 in a 3-0 loss to then-No. 22 Ohio State on Oct. 1.