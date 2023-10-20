MM 10.20: Two Maryland women’s basketball players named to award watch lists

Maryland women’s basketball guard Shyanne Sellers was named to the Nancy Lieberman Award Watch List and guard Jakia Brown-Turner was named to the Cheryl Miller Award Watch List, it was announced this week.

The Lieberman Award is given to the nation’s top point guard in women’s college basketball. Last year, Sellers finished third on the team in scoring with 13.9 points per game, while contributing 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists. She was also named to the All-Big Ten first team by the media and the All-Big Ten defensive team.

With the departures of Diamond Miller and Abby Meyers to the WNBA, Sellers will be the Terps primary option this year.

The Miller award is given to the nation’s top small forward in women’s college basketball. Brown-Turner played four seasons at NC State before transferring to Maryland this year. As a senior, Brown-Turner was an All-ACC first team selection, averaging 10.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

In other news

Jack Perry recapped Maryland women’s soccer’s 3-0 loss to Wisconsin.

Ryan Alonardo previewed Maryland men’s soccer’s match against Indiana.

Maryland field hockey plays No. 5 Iowa and Indiana this weekend. Ryan Martin provided his analysis of the matchups.

Brian Melanson looked at Maryland volleyball’s upcoming games against Illinois and Iowa.