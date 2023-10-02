Big Ten weekend review: Week 5

There were few surprises in the Big Ten during Week 5, with the listed favorite winning each game. With that said, there were few notable victories and electric individual showings that stood out.

Maryland dismantled Indiana, 44-17, to improve to 5-0. The Terps’ offense, led by quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, started fast with touchdowns on three of its first four drives. Tagovailoa had himself a day by completing 24 of 34 passes for 352 yards and five touchdowns.

The Terps will hit the road next weekend for a conference clash with No. 4 Ohio State.

Here are three performances to highlight from the weekend that was in Big Ten football.

Statement victory: No. 6 Penn State 41, Northwestern 13

Penn State came out of the gates surprisingly slow, and the game was even at 10 headed into the halftime break. But, the Nittany Lions scored 17 unanswered points in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.

Sophomore running back Nicholas Singleton took over in the second half and finished the game with 119 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries.

Still undefeated and atop the Big Ten standings, Penn State has a bye next week before welcoming UMass to Beaver Stadium on Oct. 14.

Most important win: Minnesota 35, Louisiana 24

Minnesota desperately needed positive momentum following a heartbreaking overtime loss at Northwestern. Down by three at the half, it didn’t look so positive, but the Golden Gophers fired back in the second half en route to an 11-point win.

They outscored Louisiana 21-7 in the second half to end their two-game losing streak.

The Golden Gophers’ defense forced two second-half turnovers, and its offense also found its rhythm.

Minnesota scored on its first possession of the second half on an 11-play, 80-yard touchdown drive that was capped off by an 18-yard scamper by Zach Evans.

The Minnesota defense immediately forced an interception, which led to another touchdown that ultimately ended Louisiana’s hopes of sparking a comeback. The Golden Gophers continued the rushing attack, and Bryce Williams’ two-yard score put the game on ice.

Next Saturday, Minnesota will host No. 2 Michigan at 8:30 p.m. on NBC.

Performance of the week: Tai Felton versus Indiana

Maryland’s offense was clicking on all cylinders in its 44-17 win over Indiana. Tagovailoa and his right arm practically owns every passing record in school history, and it was busy finding Tai Felton in the first half.

Felton recorded seven receptions for 134 yards and three touchdowns. All three scores came in the opening 30 minutes.

Felton ran crisp routes, constantly providing an open target for Tagovailoa. With Felton’s emergence, Maryland’s offense becomes that much more dangerous.

Felton’s big day was a big part in eliciting a victory and continuing Maryland’s perfect start to the season.