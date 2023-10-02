MM 10.2: Maryland cross country competes at Paul Short Run

Maryland cross country placed 17th out of 44 teams at the Paul Short Run, hosted by Lehigh University, this past weekend.

The Terps were led by graduate Anna Coffin, whose time of 21:18.1 in the Women’s College Gold 6K was good enough for 49th place in a field of close to 400 runners. Coffin was one of nine Terps to compete in the race.

”The group did a really great job working their way up throughout this race and tactically executing the second half,” head coach Andrew Valmon said. “[Coffin] especially made some big moves that propelled her toward the front pack of this competitive race.”

Junior Katie Altieri also secured a top-100 finish in the event.

Elsewhere, two Terps competed the Women’s Open 6K. Junior Katerina Talanova finished in 88th place with a time of 23:53.0.

Maryland will return to action in two weeks for the XC23, hosted by Virginia.

In other news

Maryland football took down Indiana, 44-17, to improve to 5-0 for the first time since 2001. Colin McNamara had the story.

Andrew Chodes provided his takeaways from Saturday’s game.

Chodes and Emmett Siegel gave their reactions from the win on the Testudo Talk Podcast.

Maryland women’s soccer was dominated by No. 22 Michigan, 4-0. Jack Parry recapped the defeat.

Maryland volleyball fell in straight sets to No. 22 Ohio State. Brian Melanson wrote the game story.

No. 8 Maryland field hockey collected its first Big Ten win with a 4-2 victory over No. 16 Penn State. Ryan Martin recapped the victory.

Ryan Alonardo wrote about Maryland men’s soccer’s 2-0 loss Friday to Northwestern.

Crystal Langhorne and Jim O’Brien were inducted into the D.C. Basketball Hall of Fame.

Our newest inductees into the DC Basketball Hall of Fame! @TerpsWBB: Crystal Langhorne @TerrapinHoops: Jim O’Brien pic.twitter.com/04R3dmJJ2s — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) October 1, 2023

Maryland baseball transfers Omar Melendez (Alabama State) and Sam Hojnar (Iowa) were named two of the top 130 impact transfers in the country by D1Baseball.

Got two of the nation's top transfers coming to The Bob!@OmarAMelndez2 and @shojnar are featured for the Terps on the @d1baseball list of the top impact transfers this year#DirtyTerpshttps://t.co/7ykmqYExW7 — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) September 28, 2023

Both Maryland golf teams began competition over the weekend.