MM 10.19: Kickoff time, TV info released for Maryland football at Northwestern

By Christian Andriolas

Maryland football’s game at Northwestern on Oct. 28 will kick off at noon and air on Big Ten Network, it was announced Monday.

The Terps (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten) are on a bye this week after losing to Ohio State and Illinois in consecutive weeks. The team is looking to regain momentum against the Wildcats prior to its game against No. 7 Penn State on Nov. 4.

Northwestern is 3-3 — 1-2 in the Big Ten — and will play Nebraska on Saturday.

In other news

Jack Parry previewed Maryland women’s soccer’s match against No. 21 Wisconsin.

Former NFL and Maryland football offensive lineman Dee Gray joined the latest episode of the Under The Shell Podcast.

Maryland women’s basketball guard Jakia Brown-Turner was named to the Cheryl Miller Award Watch List.