No. 9 Maryland field hockey preview: No. 5 Iowa and Indiana

No. 9 Maryland field hockey enters the weekend after one of its most impressive two-game stretches of the season. The Terps picked up ranked wins at then-No. 16 Michigan and then-No. 9 Ohio State to move to 4-1 in conference play.

Maryland (12-3) now shifts its attention to No. 5 Iowa and Indiana, both of which it’ll play this weekend. Iowa, 3-2 against Big Ten opposition, would jump Maryland in the conference standings with a win.

Maryland will play Iowa on Friday at 5 p.m. and Indiana on Sunday at noon. Both games will be streamed on Big Ten Plus.

Iowa Hawkeyes (12-2, 3-2 Big Ten)

2022 record: 12-8, 4-4 Big Ten

Iowa comes to College Park riding high following two straight wins at then-No. 5 Louisville and Indiana.

The Hawkeyes are neck-and-neck with Maryland in the conference standings, making Friday’s game even more crucial before they finish the regular season against No. 16 Penn State and No. 4 Rutgers.

Lisa Cellucci, a 1998 Iowa graduate and the school’s all-time save leader, has been on the coaching staff for 24 years — 10 years as head coach.

Players to know

Dionne van Aalsum, freshman midfielder, No. 10 — van Aalsum leads the country with 25 goals and 54 points, but only has two goals in Iowa’s five conference games.

Mia Magnotta, sophomore goalkeeper, No. 61 — After a seven-save outing against Louisville, Magnotta is looking to stay hot against the Terps. This year, she has a .827 save percentage — the fourth-highest mark in the country — with 43 saves.

Strength

Scoring. Iowa has earned its wins on the attack this season. The Hawkeyes lead the Big Ten with 3.5 goals per game, and their only shutout came against No. 1 Northwestern.

Weakness

Big Ten competition. In nonconference play, Iowa is 9-0 with a 41-4 goal differential, but those numbers drop to 3-2 and 8-3 against conference opponents.

Indiana Hoosiers (5-10, 0-5 Big Ten)

2022 record: 9-10, 1-7 Big Ten

Led by fifth-year head coach Kayla Bashore, the Hoosiers have been outscored 13-0 in their five conference losses this season, and have failed to win more than two Big Ten games in any of the last seven seasons.

Indiana, a loser in five of its last six games, is coming off a tough penalty shootout loss to Ball State. The Hoosiers will travel to No. 4 Rutgers on Friday before taking on the Terps.

Players to know

Sarah Charley, graduate forward, No. 11 — Indiana has relied on Charley for its offensive production this season. She is coming off a three-point performance against Ball State and leads the Hoosiers with five goals and four assists.

Arabella Loveridge, junior goalkeeper, No. 7 — Similar to Maryland, Indiana has assessed its goalkeeper situation by splitting time between two starters, but it seems like Loveridge has won the job. The junior started each of the Hoosiers’ last five games and has a .754 save percentage this season.

Strength

Defensive saves. Indiana has five defensive saves this season — more than doubling Maryland’s two — four of which belong to senior Sydney Keld.

Weakness

Save percentage. Indiana has posted a .731 save percentage this season, the second-lowest in the Big Ten, but has beaten that mark in four of its last five games. Maryland, who’s outscored opponents 12-4 over the last five games, should test Loveridge.

Three things to watch

1. Can Klebasko stay hot against the Hawkeyes? Maryland freshman goalkeeper Alyssa Klebasko had career games at Michigan and Ohio State, allowing just one goal. Klebasko was recognized as the Big Ten Freshman of the Week, but can she stay consistent against a formidable Iowa attack?

2. Can Maryland stay perfect against Indiana? On Sunday, the Terps will look to preserve their 11-0 program record against the Hoosiers.

3. Final games at The Plex. Unless Maryland is selected as a campus site for the opening rounds of the NCAA Tournament, this weekend will present the Terps’ final home games this year.