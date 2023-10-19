Maryland men’s soccer vs. Indiana preview

In its last three games, Maryland men’s soccer amassed 47 shots and scored nine goals, limiting its opponents to 35 shots and six goals. Although a draw against No. 19 Michigan State was disappointing after leading 2-0 at halftime, Maryland appears to be on the right trajectory as its 2023 campaign approaches its conclusion.

Next, the Terps will face off against Indiana on Friday. The game will begin at 8:30 p.m. and air on Big Ten Network.

Indiana Hoosiers (6-3-4, 2-1-2 Big Ten)

2022 record: 14-5-6, 3-1-4 Big Ten

Todd Yeagley is currently in his 14th season as the head coach of Indiana’s men’s soccer program, and leads Division I men’s soccer with 178 wins since 2009. In just his third season, Yeagley guided Indiana to a national title — the program’s eighth. Last year, the Hoosiers advanced to the College Cup, ultimately finishing as the national runners-up after falling in a penalty shootout.

The Hoosiers appeared to be a title contender, entering the season ranked No. 2 in the country. However, a rocky start, marked by defeats to Washington and South Florida, led to a complete drop in their ranking. Despite the initial setbacks, Indiana is on a winning streak, securing victories in three consecutive games.

Players to know

Joey Maher, senior defender, No. 2 - Maher was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after an impressive weekend. The senior scored the Hoosiers’ first goal of the game against Ohio State and helped hold Evansville to just five shots in a 2-0 win. Maher has played in all 13 games this season.

Samuel Sarver, junior forward, No. 9 - Sarver is having an outstanding season for the Hoosiers. He leads Indiana in both goals (5) and assists (4).

Hugo Bacharach, senior defender, No. 4 - Before the season, Bacharach earned a spot on the MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List and was named to the College Soccer News Preseason All-America first team. He has contributed two assists this year.

Strength

Defense. Indiana’s defense is exceptionally strong. The team has allowed a mere eight scores — the fewest in the Big Ten — and has faced just 98 shots, 38 on goal.

Weakness

Shooting percentage. Indiana outperforms its opponents in most aspects of the game. However, its shooting percentages, both overall and on goal, fall short in comparison. The Hoosiers currently hold a 0.066 shot percentage and a 0.365 shot on goal percentage, while their opponents boast 0.082 and 0.388, respectively.

Three things to watch

1. Can the Terps tire out the Hoosiers? As the Terps shift toward a more aggressive and physical style of play, it becomes crucial to test Indiana’s formidable defense early on. Employing effective ball movement and utilizing the entire width of the field could prove to be essential components for success.

2. Can the Terps play a full 90 minutes? The Terps have experienced some unfortunate letdowns throughout the season, often either mounting their push too late or faltering in the latter stages of games, as illustrated by their recent tie against Michigan State.

3. A must-win game. With only three games remaining in the regular season, the Terps occupy last place in the Big Ten, failing to win any conference games. How Maryland responds to the pressure will be intriguing.