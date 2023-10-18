Under The Shell: Former Maryland lineman Dee Gray

On this week’s episode of the Under the Shell Podcast, hosts Brendan Weissel, Sam Jane and Michael Howes are joined by NFL draft pick and former Maryland football offensive lineman, Dee Gray.

Gray was an All-Big Ten honorable mention in both the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

Gray talks about his tenure with the Terps from 2014-2018, his relationship with D.J. Durkin, how frustrating it was to lose as many games as they did and what he thinks about the state of the program after Saturday’s disappointing loss to Illinois.

Additionally, Gray brings up his draft day call and the time Ben Roethlisberger got him benched.

