MM 10.18: Locksley named to Bear Bryant Coach of the Year Award watch list

Maryland football head coach Mike Locksley was named to the American Heart Association’s 2023 Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award watch list, it was announced Tuesday.

The award is given to the college football coach for “contributions that make the sport better for athletes and fans alike by demonstrating grit, integrity and a winning approach to coaching and life – both on and off the field”.

He was one of 26 coaches selected to the watch list.

Locksley led the Terps to a 5-0 start — their best start since 2003 — before taking consecutive losses to Ohio State and Illinois, respectively.

Maryland will have a chance to gain bowl eligibility in two weekends when it travels to take on Northwestern.

The winner of the award will be announced on Wednesday, Jan. 10. As well, separate awards will be given out for the top coach in each of the Power Five conferences.

