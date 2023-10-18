Maryland women’s soccer vs. No. 21 Wisconsin preview

Maryland women’s soccer suffered its sixth loss in a row Sunday when it fell to Iowa in humiliating fashion, 5-0.

The Terps were doomed from the start, giving up a goal in the fourth minute. They allowed two more goals in the first half, and then gave up its third penalty goal in four games in the second half. The Terps only managed one shot in the first half.

The Terps will now begin their final homestand of the season, starting with a matchup against No. 21 Wisconsin. Maryland fell to the Badgers, 2-1, last season.

The match will begin at 8 p.m. Thursday and be streamed on Big Ten Plus.

No. 21 University of Wisconsin (10-3-3, 5-2-1 Big Ten)

2022 record: (11-5-3, 6-3-1 Big Ten)

Head coach Paula Wilkins, the winningest coach in program history, has led the Badgers to the NCAA Tournament in 13 of her 16 years the helm. The Badgers currently sit in fifth place in the Big Ten.

Players to watch

Emma Jaskaniec, redshirt senior midfielder/forward, No. 2 — Jaskaniec is the Badgers’ clear offensive leader. This season, she has seven goals — good for eighth in the conference — and four assists.

Erin McKinney, graduate student goalkeeper, No. 31 — McKinney has allowed 11 goals, the fourth fewest in the Big Ten, to go along with six shutouts this season.

Ella Ottey, freshman defender, No. 12 — Ottey got off to a fast start, winning Big Ten Freshman of the Week in Aug. 22. Since then, she has started in fifteen matches and scored one goal.

Strength

A tough backline. The Badgers only allow .69 goals per game — the fourth fewest in the Big Ten — and have surrendered just four goals in the last five games.

Weakness

Lack of consistent goal production. The offense has been holding Wisconsin back all season. Despite its record, Wisconsin have taken 164 shots this season — the least in the Big Ten — and averages just 1.3 goals per game.

Three things to watch

1. Seniors making their mark. With only two games left in the 2023 season, some seniors may be looking at their last chance to make their mark on collegiate soccer.

2. Can Beardsley add another clean sheet this season? Despite Maryland failing to win a Big Ten game this season, Liz Beardsley still ranks fifth among all conference goalkeepers with six shutouts.

3. Will the goal drought end? Maryland has not scored a goal in its last eight games. The team will be looking to end that drought over the next two games, but with uninspiring performances lately, it may be a challenge.