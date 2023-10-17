Podcast: Maryland men’s basketball media day recap with assistant coach David Cox

On this episode of the Testudo Talk Podcast, Emmett Siegel and Andrew Chodes report from Maryland men’s basketball media day and are joined by assistant coach David Cox for an interview about this year’s team, recruiting, NIL and plenty more.

Listen to and watch the episode here. You can also listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or anywhere else you get your podcasts.

On this episode

Takeaways from Kevin Willard’s comments at Maryland men’s basketball media day

An interview with assistant coach David Cox

Will the freshmen be as good as advertised? How about the returners?

