Opening odds for every Big Ten football game in Week 8

All but two Big Ten football teams are in action this Saturday, making up one of the best conference slates of the season.

Highlighted by a top-10 showdown between Penn State and Ohio State, here are the opening odds for every game involving a Big Ten team this week, presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Note: All games will take place on Saturday, Oct. 21. Maryland and Purdue have byes this week.

No. 7 Penn State at No. 3 Ohio State (-4.5), 12 p.m.

O/U: 47

The best matchup in college football this week will take place between Penn State and Ohio State.

The Buckeyes, with home-field advantage and a better strength of schedule, enter as favorites, but will face perhaps the best defense they will see all year. The Nittany Lions have played a relatively easy slate so far but have been blowing their competition out. Both teams have first-year starting quarterbacks with a surplus of weapons at their disposals.

Expect this one to come down to the wire.

Rutgers (-4.5) at Indiana, 12 p.m.

O/U: 42.5

Rutgers has been one of the most pleasant surprises in the Big Ten this season. The Scarlet Knights improved to 5-2 after erasing an 18-point deficit to Michigan State last week. Three ranked opponents and Maryland remain on the Scarlet Knights’ schedule after this week, so this is their best chance to secure a six-win season for the first time since 2014.

Indiana, barring a complete turnaround, will not be going bowling this season, and time is running out for head coach Tom Allen to save his job. The Hoosiers’ two wins came against Indiana State and Akron, and their Nov. 18 matchup with Michigan State is shaping up to be a battle for last place in the Big Ten East.

Minnesota at No. 24 Iowa (-4), 3:30 p.m.

O/U: 32.5

Iowa, which sits at 6-1 with an inside track at the Big Ten West title, can tell the story of its season through its most recent game. The Hawkeyes threw for just 37 yards against Wisconsin but still won after a long rushing touchdown, two field goals and a safety. They have elite defensive and special teams units, which are often good enough to overcome a sluggish offense and win at least 10 games.

Minnesota was destroyed by Michigan the last time it took the field and has underachieved thus far. Its offense faces a daunting task this week, but Iowa doesn’t have the firepower to pull away. This one could stay close.

Wisconsin (-2.5) at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

O/U: 42

Wisconsin’s loss to Iowa was a blow to its division championship hopes, but the Badgers have still won three of their past four games and will be in the mix until the end of the season. Unfortunately for them, quarterback Tanner Mordecai broke his hand against the Hawkeyes, meaning redshirt freshman Braedyn Locke will assume starting duties.

Illinois was on a downward spiral but rejuvenated itself by walking off Maryland with a field goal. It was the team’s first conference win of the season, and even though the Illini still project to finish near the bottom of the league, they have some upward momentum, warranting a narrow spread at home this week.

Northwestern at Nebraska (-12), 3:30 p.m.

O/U: 43.5

Nebraska rode a win over Illinois into its bye week, and now it will get a shot to make that two in a row when it hosts Northwestern as a sizable favorite. The Wildcats are also coming off a bye, but with a bit less momentum. They struggled to beat Howard, raising plenty of questions as to whether or not their sole Big Ten win against Minnesota was a fluke.

The 3-3 Cornhuskers should win this one and continue their march toward bowl eligibility in Matt Rhule’s first season as head coach.

No. 2 Michigan (-24.5) at Michigan State, 7:30 p.m.

O/U: 48

In recent years, the conference title implications of the Michigan-Michigan State game have rivaled any in the Big Ten. This year, not so much — it’s the widest spread of any game in the league this week.

With Georgia star tight end Brock Bowers needing ankle surgery, the Wolverines leapfrogged the Bulldogs to become the betting favorites to win the national championship (+270). It seems like Michigan has a two-game regular season, with Penn State and Ohio State looking like its only challengers.

To say things are not as pretty in East Lansing right now would be a severe understatement. The Spartans are losers of their last four, and this season feels like a lost one.

