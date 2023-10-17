Terps in the NFL: Diggs and Banks face off in prime time

On Sunday night, the New York Giants were attempting a road upset against the Buffalo Bills. A key matchup was All-Pro receiver Stefon Diggs against first-round rookie cornerback Deonte Banks — a face off of former Maryland stars.

Diggs had 100 yards on 10 receptions in the gams, his fifth game with at least 100 yards ithis season. But against Banks, Diggs had trouble.

Banks only had a tackle on the stat sheet, but the film showed his matchups with Diggs were competitive. According to Pro Football Focus, Banks was targeted three times, with no receptions allowed.

Deonte Banks had the LOCKS on Stefon Diggs all night long



The Giants rookie CB matched up WELL against the Bills All-Pro WR. pic.twitter.com/eCLILNpnnn — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) October 16, 2023

Banks has played up to elite competition this year. According to PFF, he only allowed two receptions and nine yards against the Dolphins’ elite receivers, two receptions and 13 yards to the 49ers’ Deebo Samuel and didn’t allow a catch against the Cowboys.

Las Vegas Raiders rookie cornerback Jakorian Bennett hasn’t been as good as Banks this year, though, and has had a large decrease in snaps since the opening weeks of the season.

According to ESPN’s Seth Walder, Bennett has surrendered the most yards and allowed the most expected points added (EPA) per coverage snap in the league for outside corners with at least 100 snaps.

Outside CB nearest defender chart!



Yards allowed per coverage snap (x) by EPA allowed per coverage snap (y).



Axes reversed so right and up is best! Note: EPA can be heavily driven by INTs.



If asked to choose, I would probably say x axis is better indicator of overall play. pic.twitter.com/SyGELjF9ed — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) October 13, 2023

Returning from injury, Bennett surrendered four receptions for 32 yards and racked up three tackles for the Raiders in their win against the New England Patriots.

Patriots kicker Chad Ryland has been up-and-down as a rookie, not only missing several kicks but also limited with a poor offense. On Sunday, made two extra points and a 43-yard field goal, putting him 5-for-9 on the year for field goals and staying perfect on extra points.

Newly acquired Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson was also active in the game, looking to bounce back after a rocky start to the season.

Jackson had some severe low-lights during his time with the Chargers, surrendering 99 yards in his first game back from an ACL tear. After a rough two games, he was a healthy scratch in week three and didn’t see a snap in week four. After that, he was traded to the Patriots, where he previously had 25 interceptions in four years.

In week six, Jackson was targeted six times, surrendering only one catch for six yards. He also had three tackles.

Other players